TOP ILAN RAMON SCHOLARS GRADUATE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE UNIVERSITY -- UNITED NATIONS WORLD SPACE WEEK

Historically we have been blessed with highly intelligent, talented and diverse scholars over the last two decades of the program.””STRASBOURG, FRANCE, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During UN World Space Week - October 4-10) the Ilan Ramon Project for Innovation, Entrepreneurism & Space announces the graduation of five top scholars from 2021 Space Studies Program (SSP) at the world renowned, International Space University (ISU).
According to Ilan Ramon Scholarship project co-Founder, Daniel Rockberger, “Historically we have been blessed with highly intelligent, talented and diverse scholars over the last two decades of the program.” Co-Founder Michael Potter points out that “Ilan Ramon Scholars have raised over $200 million dollars for space and technology over the last decade.”
2021 scholars include:
Doron Zalman
Doron is a mechanical and space engineer and has a B.Sc in Mechanical Engineering from Tel Aviv University, Israel. He is an ISU SSP 2021 Alumni.
Working as an aerospace engineer at the Israel Aerospace Industry, while being a mentor for youths at the 'SpaceLab' program at The Ramon Foundation.
Melody Korman
Melody has a double B.Sc in Mechanical Engineering and Geosciences from Tel Aviv University, and she is currently enrolled in an Atmospheric Science MA Program at Tel Aviv University. Was the head of the mechanical team of TAU’s first nano-satellite, and for the last 4 years, she is acting as a teaching assistant of the “Nano-satellite” course at TAU engineering faculty. Currently, she works at the Ramon Foundation as the Rakia Mission coordinator for the second Israeli space mission to the International Space Station in 2022. Melody participated in the ISU Interactive Space Program last year ISP20 and the in Space Studies Program this year in Granada. Spain (SSP21).
Dor Afriat
Dor has a B.Sc in Electrical and Computer engineering from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and an M.BA in Business Administration and Hi-Tech Management from Colman College. He is an ISU SSP 2021 Alumni. Skilled in digital communication and RF, digital signal processing and Software Defined Radio. Since 2019 he is working for the Israeli Government in various space-related projects.
Ori Onn
A proven track record in creating new business, building successful teams, driving sales, managing strategic accounts and lead-to-closure of large complex deals in international markets.
Ori has a multicultural background, having lived and worked in the US, in Europe and in the Middle East. He combine significant experience in R&D and program management with a strong commercial drive. His specialties include International Sales, Marketing & Program Management
About The Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project
About The Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project for Innovation Entrepreneurism & Space The scholarship project provides scholarship funding for talented Israeli post-graduate students to attend the Summer Space Studies Program at the International Space University (ISU). Over 80 Ilan Ramon Scholarships have been awarded over the past decade, allowing these scholars to join the global space community and ecosystem.
Members of the Board of Advisors include Astronauts, Dr. Garrett Reisman, of USC, and Dr. Jeffrey Hoffman, a professor at both MIT and the International Space University.
About the International Space University
Since its founding in 1987, ISU has graduated more than 5200 students from over 110 countries. Together with hundreds of ISU faculty and lecturers from around the world, ISU alumni comprise an extremely effective network of space professionals and leaders that actively facilitates individual career growth, professional activities and international space cooperation.
