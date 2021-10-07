October 6, 2021 - Gulf Coast Carpenters & Millwrights Training Trust Fund Receives $105,001 Self Sufficiency Fund Grant

Date: October 6, 2021

AUSTIN⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded the Gulf Coast Carpenters & Millwrights Training Trust Fund a $105,001 Self Sufficiency Fund training grant to help 50 individuals transition into the workforce. The grant will help provide job training skills for occupations in carpentry. Participants will receive the equivalent of two years of carpenter apprenticeship training in eight weeks.

"Two years’ worth of training in eight weeks? Amazing. What a gamechanger for local workers and students," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “This grant demonstrates our state’s ongoing commitment to creative training solutions that quickly help Texas workers find rewarding careers and not just jobs.”

The Self Sufficiency Fund provides funding to eligible training providers including nonprofit 501(c)(3) community-based organizations, Texas public community or technical colleges or the Texas Engineering Extension Service. The Self Sufficiency Fund pays for curriculum development, instructor fees and certifications, training materials, certain work-related expenses for trainees and some training equipment for targeted industry clusters.

A team of experts from TWC ’s Outreach and Employer Initiatives Division provides technical assistance at no charge to help streamline Self Sufficiency Fund project development. The Employer Engagement and Community Outreach ( EECO ) specialists work directly with grant applicants and training providers, Workforce Development Boards and economic development partners throughout the development of the project to ensure that participants receive specific, customized training that is requested for targeted occupations. For more information, contact EECO specialist at 877-463-1777, customizedtraining.solutions@twc.state.tx.us or locate resources on the TWC’s Self Sufficiency Fund webpage.

Gulf Coast Carpenters & Millwrights Training Trust Fund contact: Michelle Merlo, 412-475-0425, michellemerlo@me.com

