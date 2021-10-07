Submit Release
The Marijuana Industry Trade Association Hosts Cannabis Industry Charity Golf Tournament on December 3rd

Co-founder of MITA-AZ, David Fowler, organizes a cannabis industry charity golf tournament with donations going to Arizona Helping Hands.

MITA-AZ hopes to gather $25,000+ for Arizona Helping Hands, an organization bringing hope to children in foster care.

The MITA-AZ Team helps Arizona cannabis industry businesses by creating innovative networking opportunities for cannabis entrepreneurs while simultaneously giving back to the local community.

Networking is vital in our fast-emerging industry. We are honored to gather some of the most well-known names in cannabis while also donating to local children in foster care,”
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA-AZ) is gathering a “Who’s Who” of local and national cannabis executives for a charity golf tournament at the Ocotillo Golf Club, 3751 S. Clubhouse Drive in Chandler on Friday, December 3rd.

Player check-in for foursomes begins at 8 a.m., followed by a Bloody Mary and Breakfast Bar, morning networking and a shotgun start at 10:15 a.m. Golfers will also enjoy a catered lunch served on the course, an afternoon industry mixer, an awards ceremony, drinks, and dinner buffet. Organizers hope to raise $25,000 for Arizona Helping Hands aiding in bringing hope to local children in foster care. Admission to the tournament is $250 per person.

Golfers will also receive a $75 golf shop credit, a VIP swag bag, a sleeve of golf balls, a divot tool, a golf towel and flask, $50 worth of MITA-AZ swag, plus two drink tickets to be used on the course.

Players will have opportunities to win cash and prizes throughout the day for various contents including hole-in-one, long drive, and closest to the pin. To register, visit www.mita-az.org or call 602-790-8876.

“Networking is vital in our fast-emerging industry. We are honored to gather some of the most well-known names in cannabis while also donating to local children in foster care,” said MITA-AZ tournament organizer David Fowler.

“Our tournament is designed to be a great time on the course for everyone from the seasoned dispensary executive to the owner or employee of a new cannabis business startup. No matter what level of the cannabis industry you are involved in, we encourage you to attend. It is a unique opportunity to network, and to reinforce or create new, meaningful relationships in the industry,” Fowler said.

About MITA:
The Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA-AZ) is the voice of the Arizona cannabis industry with a mission to help Arizona’s businesses stay informed, network, and thrive. MITA-AZ works directly with members and policy makers to ensure a fair, tightly regulated, and successful cannabis economy. MITA-AZ represents the dispensary community and other stakeholders who are committed to building a strong and sustainable future for legitimate medical marijuana and adult use consumption. MITA-AZ offers unparalleled networking opportunities, exclusive access to industry information, special training, and education opportunities. For information, visit MITA-AZ.org.

Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 602-527-0794
sadie@provenmediaservices.com
