MEDIA RELEASE: Maine Launches MLTI 2.0 by Welcoming 5 Regional MLTI Ambassadors to Support Professional Learning Plan

As part of the official launch of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) 2.0, a team of distinguished educators – “MLTI Ambassadors” – have joined the DOE to help bring technology integration in Maine schools to the next level through comprehensive professional learning and consistent, ongoing support for educators.

Distinguished educators are Maine educators hired as DOE staff, on loan from Maine schools for a period of two years, to bring their expertise and experience as a resource and partner in initiatives of the Maine Department of Education.

With a long history of technology integration in education in Maine schools, MLTI is now in its 19th year and has evolved into a 2.0 version designed by an MLTI Advisory Board comprised of local educators and experts with experience working in schools. The board worked diligently this past year, along-side Department staff, to develop MLTI 2.0 with the goal of increasing Maine’s digital learning by supporting the acquisition of the latest equipment and software, providing rigorous professional learning resources, delivering state-level technology support, and enhancing local management efforts through systematic monitoring and support grounded in continuous process improvement.

As part of MLTI 2.0, the Ambassadors have joined the initiative to provide instructional coaching and deliver professional learning experiences to MLTI-participating schools and are now a part of the Maine DOE Team! They each have a list of schools in an MLTI Ambassador Region where they have begun working directly with teachers to provide instructional coaching and professional learning.

Meet the MLTI Ambassadors!

Rob Dominick Contact: robert.dominick@maine.gov

Rob Dominick comes to the MLTI Team from Brewer Community School, where he served as a seventh-grade math teacher. He has been teaching for more than fifteen years, starting his career at Sebasticook Middle School and later Nokomis High School in RSU19. While he has primarily taught mathematics at the middle level, Rob has taught multiple subjects and taught at grades ranging from fifth to twelfth. His interest in technology integration lead him to pursue a Masters in Learning & Technology from Western Governor’s University as well as Google certifications as an educator and a trainer. He is also a member of Kappa Delta Pi, the International Honors Society in Education, and has shown a dedication to innovating the landscape of education in Maine through his involvement in MEVLC (Maine Virtual Learning Consortium), Introduction to Experiential Teaching through Technology and MOOSE (Maine Online Opportunities for Sustained Education) in addition to presenting at conferences both in Maine and Illinois. Rob also has extensive basketball and baseball coaching experience at Nokomis, Hampden Academy and Brewer High School. He lives in Brewer with his wife, Sarah, who is a high school math teacher, and their two young sons.

Holly Graffam Contact: holly.graffam@maine.gov

Holly Graffam comes to the MLTI Team from Scarborough Middle School, where she served as a technology instructional coach. She has fourteen years of experience at the middle level and has taught every core subject. Holly has taught digital literacy and is a Common Sense Media educator. She also has extensive training and experience in computer science and served on the Maine Department of Education’s Computer Science Work Group which developed a statewide plan in 2019. Holly received her Masters in Teaching Methodology from the University of New England and a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern Maine. She has participated in Educate Maine’s Education Leadership Experience and completed a Curriculum Director internship. She lives in Falmouth.

Kathryn Meyer Contact: kathryn.meyer@maine.gov

Kate Meyer comes to the MLTI Team from Mt. Desert High School, where she served as an English Language Arts and Design Thinking teacher. She has been teaching for more than twenty years. She was named the 2020 Hancock County Teacher of the Year. Kate has earned Masters in both Educational Leadership and Literacy Education from the University of Maine at Orono and she is a National Board Certified teacher. Kate has extensive training and experience in design thinking, adventure education and student-centered coaching. During her time at MDI, Kate served as an advisor for Operation Breaking Stereotypes, spearheaded the innovative Island Pathways alternative education program and has been the co-teacher of the Eastern Maine Skippers Program. She lives in Ellsworth.

Erik Wade Contact: erik.wade@maine.gov

Erik Wade comes to the MLTI Team from Warsaw Middle School, where he served as a seventh and eighth grade science teacher. He has been teaching for twenty years and has taught math and science at Hope Elementary, Windsor Elementary and Spurwink prior to coming to MSAD53. He has worked with fifth grade through eighth grade. He holds a Masters in Instructional Technology from the University of Maine at Orono and is a Apple Certified Teacher. Erik has always looked to be part of innovative technology cohorts like the MARTLs (MLTI Apple Refresh Teacher Leader) and the Introduction to Experiential Teaching through Technology. He has collaborated with a number of organizations such as Maine Math & Science Alliance, the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, Maine Lakes Conservancy and Institute and Sebasticook Valley Health. His other educational passion is agriculture education and he has won the National Excellence in Teaching about Agriculture Award, Knox County Soil and Water Teacher of the Year and the Maine State Agriculture Teacher of the Year. Erik has also served as a baseball, basketball and soccer coach in the past. He lives in Troy with his wife, Kimberly, who is a teacher at Nokomis Middle School.

Jonathan R. Werner Contact: jonathan.werner@maine.gov

Jonathan R. Werner comes to the MLTI Team from Cape Elizabeth Middle School, where he served as the technology integrator. He has fifteen years of experience in education and worked as a technology integrator and a Library and Instructional Technology Specialist at Cape Elizabeth Middle and High School. Prior to that he taught English and Social Studies at Gorham High School and at Conestoga High School in Berwyn, PA. Jonathan holds a master’s in social studies and English Language Education from the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to working in schools, Jonathan received a J.D. from Columbia Law School and practiced for five years, focusing on education law. He has also served as the ISTE Librarians Network President-Elect and President from 2016 to 2018. Jonathan has presented at both large-scale events like ISTE, MassCue, NEISTE and EdTechTeacher events as well as events around Maine. He is both passionate and has extensive experience in areas such as rethinking professional learning, reimaging libraries and learning commons, digital footprints, screen addiction, MakerSpaces and MakerEd. He lives in Portland with his wife, Rebecca, and three children.

The Maine DOE MLTI team works hand-in-hand with the MLTI Ambassadors to support the MLTI professional learning plan in addition to the many other components MLTI 2.0. For more information about MLTI 2.0 and its evolution visit the Maine DOE Website or contact Beth Lambert, Director of Innovative Teaching and Learning.