Kensium Adds Unilog eCommerce Practice
A Top-10 Acumatica VAR expands eCommerce offerings to better serve B2B customers
Kensium’s deep eCommerce background and experience across Acumatica’s served markets makes it an ideal reseller partner, especially given Unilog’s B2B hyper focus.”WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unilog, the leading publisher of B2B eCommerce solutions designed to meet the unique needs of wholesale distribution and manufacturers, announced today that Kensium, a leading Acumatica VAR, has officially joined Unilog’s Reseller Program as a Gold tier partner.
— Unilog SVP of Channels and Partner Brian Lombardo
Kensium played a key role in Unilog’s certified Acumatica ERP Connector product development initiative. That collaboration helped the Kensium team accelerate and deepen its expertise in Unilog’s CIMM2 platform and solidify its status as Unilog’s preferred partner for Acumatica-related deployments. Kensium’s reputation as an eCommerce expert and their award-winning Acumatica ERP practice made it a natural fit for Unilog’s partner ecosystem.
“We believe Kensium’s deep eCommerce background and experience across Acumatica’s served markets makes it an ideal reseller partner, especially given Unilog’s B2B hyper focus,” said Unilog SVP of Channels and Partner Brian Lombardo. “We’re certain that Kensium will deliver the same high level of customer service and solution quality that we demand from our own organization.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Unilog into our eCommerce portfolio alongside Adobe (Magento) and BigCommerce to provide greater flexibility to customers in the B2B space — specifically those operating in the Electrical, Plumbing and HVAC Industrial Distribution micro-vertical sectors,” said Ted Stenstrom, VP of Client and Partner Engagement at Kensium. “Unilog is extremely well positioned in this space, based on 20 years of deep experience. Combined with Kensium’s expertise in deploying Acumatica ERP and world-class eCommerce capabilities, we can offer an unparalleled end-to-end B2B solution to these organizations.”
About Kensium
Kensium specializes in helping businesses sell and distribute more efficiently through eCommerce, Acumatica ERP, and the connection of both. An award-winning Acumatica Gold Partner, Kensium has several products that help merchants seamlessly connect their eCommerce systems to Acumatica. Learn how Kensium is supporting eCommerce merchants at www.kensium.com.
About Unilog
Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channels. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.
