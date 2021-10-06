TDOT Observes October as Adopt-A-Highway Month

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) continues its mission to prevent and reduce litter statewide by observing October as Adopt-A-Highway month. The completely free program offers individuals, community groups, and civic organizations a means to clean up their communities and receive roadside recognition.

Adopt-A-Highway began statewide in 1989 and has removed more than 12 million pounds of litter from Tennessee roadsides. In total, more than 476 miles of highway have been adopted by individuals, groups, and organizations who commit to conducting four litter cleanups on two miles of roadway within one year. To date, in 2021, 111 Adopt-A-Highway cleanups have been completed by 805 volunteers throughout the state resulting in more than 23,600 pounds of litter removed.

“Litter along our public roads impact safety, the environment, and the economy,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “The Adopt-A-Highway program allows us to connect and recognize those that help preserve and protect the natural beauty of the state of Tennessee while decreasing the harmful effects of litter.”

In addition to the roadside recognition panels, local TDOT department staff provide all the resources required for the quarterly cleanups, including safety equipment, trash grabbers, and bags. While one cleanup per season is recommended, they may be conducted more frequently.

Participants may easily select an available route for adoption by viewing the newly enhanced Adopt-A-Highway map at: https://apps.geopowered.com/tdotaah/.

Link to high-res photos for use: Adopt-A-Highway Photos - Nobody Trashes Tennessee

Visit nobodytrashestennessee.com to learn more about TDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program and additional ways to get involved in helping to prevent and reduce litter through personal actions, community events, and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER).

###