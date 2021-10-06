THE VIRTUS BRAND AND STOCKTON MORTGAGE ANNOUNCE SUBSTANTIAL NIL PARTNERSHIP WITH UK FOOTBALL STANDOUT WAN’DALE ROBINSON
UK Football player Wan'Dale Robinson signs the largest NIL deal to date for any University of Kentucky athleteLEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports management company The Virtus Brand, is announcing a newly formed NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) partnership agreement between locally headquartered Stockton Mortgage and the University of Kentucky football program’s most prominent player, Wan’Dale Robinson.
Stockton Mortgage is a Frankfort, Ky-based mortgage and loan company that operates in 19 states across the nation. Robinson, also a Frankfort native is a dynamic University of Kentucky pass catcher that currently leads the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards while touting his own WR1 Brand of merchandise and memorabilia.
They will partner on multimedia advertising campaigns that will center on hard work, determination, and community. Common values that both brands share. Anthony Whiteside, V.P. of marketing at Stockton Mortgage details this in his statement “Stockton Mortgage and Wan’Dale Robinson both come from humble beginnings in Frankfort - making this such a strong partnership. He’s a hard-working and determined young man who shares his success with what he values most: his family. And not just his own but with families across the bluegrass, as evident from his work with the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation. That is what resonates most with us at Stockton. Being family-owned and operated, we all start each day with the goal of helping families find their way home, by connecting them to resources that make homeownership more affordable. We admire his work for Kentucky communities, are proud and supportive of his career and we are excited to see his achievements on and off the field. ”
This partnership will represent the largest NIL deal for any University of Kentucky athlete to date, and like all deals involving Wan’Dale, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Wanda Joyce Robinson foundation to support children with incarcerated parents. Representatives of The Virtus Brand are extremely excited about the prospects of this partnership “This is a very substantial deal that establishes a new level for partnerships in the NIL space. Not only with what it means for Wan’Dale and his family financially, but also in what it will provide in regards to resources for the community. We are extremely proud and honored to be involved in a partnership of this nature and would like to thank Stockton Mortgage for their continued commitment to student-athletes as well the community as a whole”. -The Virtus Brand President Ryan Miller.
