CAITLIN QUISENBERRY UNVEILS NEW JAUNTY SINGLE “I WILL, I SWEAR, I DO” TODAY

Equipped with rich and soaring, pitch-perfect vocals, Caitlin Quisenberry sings about the idea that true love isn’t all flashy and shiny, rather it's the simple things that build the greatest love story. Photo / Marisa Taylor

The gifted singer/songwriter tracked “I WILL, I SWEAR, I DO” at Zac Brown’s iconic Nashville Southern Ground studio with her producer Ben Simonetti. He recently co-wrote and co-produced Zac Brown Band's new album “The Comeback” alongside with Brown. Photo / David Dobson