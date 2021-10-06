Katie Dowell Crowned Mrs. Texas American
With the right mindset, you can build something beautiful from a bad situation.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katie Dowell was crowned Mrs. Texas American 2021 this November in Corsicana, TX. A Wife and Mother to her five-month-old daughter are using her title to advocate for those facing mental health issues after physical trauma. Without God and counseling, she says, she would not have made it. Today, she wants to uplift others who struggle with mental health issues by first normalizing them. Katie faced her battles with her physical health at a young age. After several back surgeries due to scoliosis, she found herself struggling to accept her scars and mentally battling the chronic pain. The name of her platform is “Build Your Beautiful Life” as she has built something beautiful from her struggles and wants others to know that whether people need help with counselor fees or someone safe to talk to, she hopes people will use Build Your Beautiful to start their journey to healing. She is working on Build Your Beautiful into a nonprofit and spreading the word about the organization, beginning with Mrs. Texas American. As a compassionate public speaker, Katie believes it’s her duty to help those mentally struggling through their health issues and breaking the stigma around mental health. She is an active member of the Setting Scoliosis Straight Foundation and volunteers in her community. Born in Lufkin, TX, and currently resides in Austin, TX, with her family. Outside of her professional and household roles, she enjoys playing golf with her husband and spending time in East Texas with her family and friends.
— Katie
