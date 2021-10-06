Kawasaki Motors to open new facility in Boonville, creating more than 270 new jobs

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. announced today it will expand its operations in Missouri by opening a manufacturing facility in Boonville and create more than 270 new jobs in the area. The new facility will help the company meet increasing demand for general purpose engines used in lawn and garden products.

“We’re thrilled to see Kawasaki’s continued success in Missouri and are proud to be home to this new location in Boonville,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Our business-friendly economy, central location, and workforce development programs help companies like Kawasaki find opportunity here in the Show-Me state. This facility will provide hundreds of good-paying jobs for Missourians and further strengthen our thriving manufacturing sector.”

Work on the new facility is set to begin this month, with the start of production planned for May 2022. The company credits the state’s workforce development program, Missouri One Start as a factor enabling continued expansion in the state. Kawasaki has used the state’s training programs for nearly 30 years, most recently creating 110 new jobs in Maryville in 2020 with assistance from Missouri One Start. The average wage of the positions being created at the Boonville facility is well above the average for Cooper County.

“Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. is excited about the expansion to the Boonville community, which will alleviate high demand at Maryville and enable our business to grow and increase capacity,” said Anita Coulter, Corporate Deputy Director of Administration for Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. and Maryville Plant Manager. “We were fortunate to find a location that has a hometown feel and strong work ethic, as displayed by the dedication of Boonville leaders. We appreciate the support of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Boonslick Community Development Corporation (BCDC), Industrial Development Authority of the City of Boonville (IDA), Ameren, the Cooper County Commission, the City of Boonville, Big Industrial and others that have also provided incentive programs and support invaluable to starting operations.”

“I could not have chosen a better company than Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation for our community’s continued growth,” said Gigi Quinlan McAreavy, Director of Economic Development for Boonslick Community Development Corporation. “The company prides themselves on making a quality engine and recognizes their employees as the reason for their success. This exciting announcement was long overdue for Boonville, and we look forward to assisting Kawasaki’s continued success through our strategic location on Interstate 70 and just 20 minutes from the University of Missouri-Columbia.”

“This company supports hundreds of good paying jobs across our state,” Director of the Department of Economic Development Rob Dixon said. “These jobs create tremendous opportunities for Missouri families and communities across Missouri. Their commitment to a new location is a testament to Missouri’s quality workforce and business friendly environment. I look forward to their continued growth right here in the Show-Me State.”

For this expansion, Kawasaki Motors used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses of all sizes with their recruitment and training needs.

Learn more about Missouri Works and Missouri One Start.

About Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing (KMM) was the first foreign vehicle manufacturer to open a manufacturing plant in the United States. The company is committed to employing local labor and ensuring safety and quality. In 1989 the Maryville, Missouri Plant was opened for production of general purpose engines. The Maryville facility has grown to over 900,000 square feet on 113.7 acres of land employing over 1100 people.

For more information on Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A., including career opportunities, visit www.kawasakiboonville.com.