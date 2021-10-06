Hhemp.co Launches New Flavors of Edibles at NACS 2021 Show In Chicago

Hhemp.co CBG+CBD Lollipops are the first CBD edibles on the market that is formulated by compound pharmacist. Hhemp.co Immunity Gummies are loaded with superfoods, minerals, and vitamins for optimal health.

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today in Chicago, Hhemp.co, a premiere CBG +CBD brand, will debut its edible gummy and lollipop lines at NACS tradeshow at the McCormick Place Convention Center. NACS, the only global convenience store tradeshow, has 1,900 retailers and 1,800 supplier members from more than 50 countries. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 150,000 stores nationwide, serves 165 million customers daily which is half of the U.S. population.

"We are excited to debut our line of gummies and lollipops, which are formulated by a compound pharmacist and made with all-natural ingredients,” said Dr. Bao, "Our customers have long enjoyed the benefits of our other CBG+CBD products, and now have two new options to add to their health regimen."

Hhemp.co’s gummies come in two flavors - watermelon and mixed berry. Its lollipops come in five flavors - pineapple chili, mint chocolate, mixed berry, green apple, and watermelon. Every lollipop and gummy is loaded with superfoods, minerals, and vitamins for optimal health. They are also gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and allergy-friendly.

Unlike many CBD products, Hhemp.co’s products contain both CBD and CBG. CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the benefits are amplified. Hhemp.co is driven by a passion to keep innovating and offering new and diverse wellness products for a perfect balance of mind, body, and soul. Hhemp.co’s highest priority is producing clean and safe products from a brand people can trust.

About HHemp.co:

Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing Oregon and California-based company offering a wide array of CBG+CBD wellness products. Hhemp.co was born out of the passion to offer our customers with innovative wellness products for a perfect balance of mind, body, and soul. Our highest priority is producing clean and safe products that create a brand that people can trust. All Hhemp.co products are lab-tested, farm-direct premium products offered at an affordable price. Hhemp.co products are currently available in 5,000+ retail stores nationwide.

Hhemp.co products contain a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.30% on a dry-weight basis. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult a health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.