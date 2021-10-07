Senator Cynthia Lummis to Headline DACFP VISION – The Premier Event on Blockchain & Digital Assets
EINPresswire.com/ -- United States Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) will keynote DACFP VISION, the premier virtual conference for financial professionals on October 19. The event runs 10:45am to 5:15pmET and is hosted by the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP.com). The event is free and CE credits will be available.
The event is for financial professionals and features 11 insightful sessions featuring experts in the advisory and digital assets fields. The event’s moderator is Ric Edelman, founder of the nation’s largest independent RIA and ranked three times as the nation’s #1 Independent financial advisor by Barron’s. Sessions include:
• The latest investment opportunities in digital assets
• Proposed tax law changes that impact digital assets
• The regulatory climate in Washington, DC
• The status of the Fed’s development of a CBDC
• The latest on custody
• What’s next for the future of digital assets
• And much more!
“Senator Lummis is a leader in the development of the crypto industry, and we’re thrilled she’s keynoting our event,” said DACFP President Don Friedman.
DACFP VISION’s speaker lineup also includes:
• Sunayna Tuteja, Chief Innovation Officer, Federal Reserve System
• Sheila Warren, Head of Data, Blockchain & Digital Assets, World Economic Forum
• Michael Saylor, Chairman & CEO, MicroStrategy
• Anthony Scaramucci, Founder, Skybridge Capital
• John Hoffman, Head of Americas, ETFs & Indexed Strategies, Invesco Ltd.
• Ryan Radloff, CEO, choice by Kingdom Trust
• Greg King, Founder & CEO, Osprey Funds
• Christopher King, Founder & CEO, Eaglebrook Advisors
• Glenn Barber, Head of Sales – Americas, Copper.co
• David Canter, EVP, Head of RIA & Family Office Segments, Fidelity Investments
• Mitchell Dong, Founder & CEO, Pythagoras Investments
• Dan Eyre, CEO & Co-Founder, Blockchange
• Michael Greenwald, Director of Digital Asset Education, Tiedemann Advisors
• Matthew Kolesky, President, Arbor Capital Management
• Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer, Global X ETFs
• Sean Ristau, EVP, Prime Trust
• Christine Sandler, Head of Sales & Marketing, Fidelity Digital Assets
About DACFP
The Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is dedicated to advancing the financial industry’s awareness, knowledge and understanding of blockchain and digital assets so it can provide investors the advice they need about this new and transformational asset class. Financial professionals can further their education by enrolling in DACFP’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®.
Janice Murphy, Director of Marketing
DACFP
+1 603-957-2727
