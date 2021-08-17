Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals and XY Planning Network Partner to Educate Financial Advisors on Blockchain and Digital Assets
EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals and XY Planning Network (XYPN) announced today a strategic partnership that offers XYPN members a discount when enrolling in DACFP’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®.
“According to an NYDIG survey, 82% of clients now expect their financial professionals to give them advice about bitcoin, blockchain and digital assets,” said DACFP President Don Friedman. “Financial advisors must demonstrate expertise in this new asset class in order to maintain credibility with their clients.”
The comprehensive 11-module online self-study program features 13 CE credits and a world-class faculty of experts in the blockchain, digital asset and financial advisory fields. Students obtain proficiency in key practice management areas pertaining to digital assets, including tax, regulatory and compliance issues in addition to portfolio construction and management. Most important, financial professionals learn how to explain this new asset class to investors and clients. Enrollment discounts are provided by many companies and organizations in the financial services industry.
“XYPN provides exclusive educational opportunities to mentor, support and encourage member advisors, and digital assets education is crucial for today’s financial professionals,” said Jordan Hutchison, XYPN’s Director of Partnerships. “Our partnership with DACFP will help XYPN members stay at the forefront of our profession.”
DACFP Founder Ric Edelman said, “We’re honored to partner with XY Planning Network. Together, we are helping financial professionals serve their clients’ best interests.”
XYPN members can enroll in DACFP's blockchain and digital assets self-study program at a discounted rate via XYPN’s member site. For more information about the certificate program and to enroll, visit: dacfp.com/get-your-certification/
About XY Planning Network
XY Planning Network is the leading financial planning platform for fee-for-service financial advisors who want to serve Gen X and Gen Y clients, providing comprehensive financial planning services for a monthly subscription fee and without product sales or asset minimums. The Network offers a virtual community for new and established financial advisors who want to serve a younger clientele, and provides its members compliance support services, marketing support, business tools and templates, and a wide range of technology solutions.
About DACFP
The Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is dedicated to advancing the financial industry’s awareness, knowledge and understanding of blockchain and digital assets so it can provide investors the advice they need about this new and transformational asset class. Financial professionals can further their education by enrolling in DACFP’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®.
