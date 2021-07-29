DACFP & IAA Partnership Offers Members Exclusive Discount on Digital Assets Certificate Course
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals and the Investment Adviser Association announced today a partnership to educate financial professionals about blockchain and digital assets. As part of this partnership, IAA members will receive a $100 discount when enrolling in DACFP’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®.
“Investors now expect their advisers to be able to answer their questions about digital assets,” said DACFP President Don Friedman. “We are excited to be partnering with IAA’s experienced leadership team to enhance the investment advisory community’s knowledge about this new asset class.”
Karen L. Barr, President & CEO of the IAA, said, “The IAA is committed to helping investment advisers serve their clients with the most up to date and expert information. Our partnership with DACFP will help IAA members stay on the cutting edge of investment knowledge and expertise about this new asset class.”
The comprehensive 11-module, online self-study program provides 13 CE credits and features a world-class faculty in the blockchain, digital asset and financial professional fields. Students obtain proficiency in key practice management areas pertaining to digital assets, including tax, regulatory and compliance issues in addition to portfolio construction and management. Most important, financial professionals learn how to explain this new asset class to investors and clients.
DACFP Founder Ric Edelman said, “The IAA is a leader in the investment adviser field, and we’re honored to be partnering with this outstanding organization. Together, we will increase the ability for financial professionals to serve the needs of investors nationwide.”
IAA Members can obtain their $100 discount via the IAA member site. For more information about the certificate program and to enroll, visit dacfp.com.
About the Investment Adviser Association
The Investment Adviser Association (IAA) is the leading trade association representing the interests of fiduciary investment adviser firms. The IAA’s member firms collectively manage more than $25 trillion in assets for a wide variety of institutional and individual investors. In addition to serving as the voice of the advisory profession on Capitol Hill and before the SEC, DOL, CFTC and other U.S. and international regulators, the IAA provides extensive practical and educational services to its membership.
About DACFP
The Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is dedicated to advancing the financial industry’s awareness, knowledge and understanding of blockchain and digital assets so it can provide investors the advice they need about this new and transformational asset class. Financial professionals can further their education by enrolling in DACFP’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®.
Janice Murphy
