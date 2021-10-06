Richmond Legislative Group Opens New Office in D.C.
Legislative Services Group (LSG) Announces Presence at Capitol Hill
We enjoy working at the federal level, but we also have practical, hands-on familiarity with local and state government and regulatory agencies.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organization Management Group (OMG) and their Legislative Services Group (LSG) have announced the opening of their new office in Washington, DC to better serve our national clients at the Federal level.
— Tyler Craddock
“We are thrilled to open our new office at 10 G Street, NE, near Capitol Hill,” said Tyler Craddock, Vice President of Government Affairs. “Having an office in the DC area is a necessity for companies like ours’ that serve clients who have national lobbying and grassroots needs.”
In addition to lobbying services, LSG also offers political action campaign (PAC) management, grassroots support and advocacy at the local and state levels. “We enjoy working at the federal level, but we also have practical, hands-on familiarity with local and state government and regulatory agencies,” added Craddock.
OMG LSG is a subsidiary of Organization Management Group Inc. (OMG). OMG provides management and administrative services to associations, societies and other nonprofit and for-profit organizations; it serves organizations on the local, state, regional and national levels on a full-service or project basis. The firm, with offices in Richmond, Chesapeake, and now Washington, DC, is one of only 10 companies worldwide to hold a Charter accreditation from AMC Institute, the global trade association representing the association management company industry.
For more information, visit www.LSGteam or contact Craddock at 202-918-1260 or tcraddock@lsgteam.com.
Tyler Craddock
Legislative Services Group
+1 202-918-1260
