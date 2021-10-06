WORKPRO® Tools Returns to the Roval in All New Pink Paint Scheme
Great Star’s WORKPRO Expands Pink Tool Line and Raises Awareness For Breast Cancer During October NASCAR Races
I’m thankful for the opportunity to be flying the Pink WORKPRO colors on our 92 Chevy.”CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workers in virtually every garage in every city and town across America have almost certainly been impacted by cancer in one way or another.
— Josh Williams
WORKPRO® TOOLS will include National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) http://www.nbcf.org/october on a flashy new pink paint scheme to raise awareness for NBCF. WORKPRO® has renewed their partnership with NBCF for a second year and expanded the very popular Pink Tool line. Currently WORKPRO® has a total of 13 different pink tools and sets available on Amazon https://amzn.to/3386KDZ and each purchase results in monetary donation to NBCF.
Josh Williams who will be driving the No.92 hotrod for three races during October had this to say, “I’m thankful for the opportunity to be flying the Pink WORKPRO colors on our 92 Chevy. Working with the NBCF is an honor and what better fit for the pink line of tools the WORKPRO offers to support the foundation.”
NBCF’s mission is to help women now by providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services. The NBCF message this year is RISE "Rally in Screening Everyone". Due to the difficulties the last year brought, people have been putting off their mammograms, so the hope is to bring awareness to this so people make appointments and be proactive.
To help raise awareness WORKPRO will sponsor pink themed cars in the upcoming races:
-10/9 Charlotte Motor Speedway
-10/16 Texas Motor Speedway
-10/23 Kansas Speedway
“We believe the ‘pink’ line of tools sends an incredibly important message for awareness beginning this October during national ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’ Month,” said Li Feng, Senior Vice President of Great Star Industrial USA, acknowledged the importance of his company’s commitment in the helping NBCF in their mission to help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services. SVP Feng went on to say, “Our company stands shoulder-to-shoulder with these workers and everyone who has been stricken by this disease.”
About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.
Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 14 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit www.nationalbreastcancer.org.
About WORKPRO® Tools:
Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools deliver a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who pride themselves in completing a project themselves. For more information, visit www.workprotools.com.
About DGM
Driven by pure passion and love for everything racing, DGM Racing is a family-owned and operated business, headquartered in Lake Wales, FL. Since 1990, Mario Gosselin and his wife, Michelle, have worked tirelessly to elevate DGM Racing and grow the organization each year. What started as a local hobby on the weekends in Hialeah, Florida, has grown into a powerhouse organization fielding four NASCAR Xfinity Series cars No. 36, 90, 91 and 92. Going into the 2021 season, the team has more than 110 top-20 finishes and a renewed inspiration after having two Top-20 finishes in the 2020 championship standings. For additional information, news and the latest updates, connect with DGM Racing on Facebook (DGM Racing), Twitter (@dgm_racing_) or Instagram (@dgm_racing_).
SOURCE: GreatStar Industrial USA, LLC
Charles Broadhurst
American Media Group
+1 8134927060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn