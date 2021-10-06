Vision IT Celebrates New Contract Win Supporting Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
WAYNE COUNTY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision IT is thrilled to announce our latest contract win supporting the U.S. Air Force at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Wayne County, North Carolina.
As a prior incumbent, we are excited to welcome back many previous Vision IT team members while welcoming and recruiting new ones. This win gives Vision IT the unique opportunity to support the 4th Fighter Wing with Transient Alert (TA) services for a variety of aircrafts to include B-52 bombers, KC-10 and KC-135 tankers from Strategic Air Command, F-4, F-15E and F-16 fighters.
Pictured is Mr. Eddie Holmes, a Vision IT team member, with the 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron. Eddie is a transient alert aircraft servicer shown here marshaling a C-5M Super Galaxy. The Super Galaxy is assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Boyton)
"It’s good to be back supporting our team members and customers at Seymour Johnson. We are looking forward to a long beneficial partnership full of opportunities and mission excellence,” said Victoria Washington, CEO and President of Vision IT. Vision IT is an Economically Disadvantage Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), Historically Underutilized Business (HUBZone), and Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) providing IT, Cybersecurity, Aviation, Logistics and Security Support to multiple customers federal and state throughout the United States and abroad.
