Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,427 in the last 365 days.

Vision IT Celebrates New Contract Win Supporting Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

Vision IT Transient Alert team member Eddie Holmes serving at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Wayne County, NC

WAYNE COUNTY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision IT is thrilled to announce our latest contract win supporting the U.S. Air Force at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Wayne County, North Carolina.

As a prior incumbent, we are excited to welcome back many previous Vision IT team members while welcoming and recruiting new ones. This win gives Vision IT the unique opportunity to support the 4th Fighter Wing with Transient Alert (TA) services for a variety of aircrafts to include B-52 bombers, KC-10 and KC-135 tankers from Strategic Air Command, F-4, F-15E and F-16 fighters.

Pictured is Mr. Eddie Holmes, a Vision IT team member, with the 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron. Eddie is a transient alert aircraft servicer shown here marshaling a C-5M Super Galaxy. The Super Galaxy is assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Boyton)

"It’s good to be back supporting our team members and customers at Seymour Johnson. We are looking forward to a long beneficial partnership full of opportunities and mission excellence,” said Victoria Washington, CEO and President of Vision IT. Vision IT is an Economically Disadvantage Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), Historically Underutilized Business (HUBZone), and Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) providing IT, Cybersecurity, Aviation, Logistics and Security Support to multiple customers federal and state throughout the United States and abroad.

Dustin D Cloos
Vision IT
+1 706-671-6543
email us here

You just read:

Vision IT Celebrates New Contract Win Supporting Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.