Maryland Permanently Preserves 12 Working Farms, Nearly 1,500 Acres of Additional Farmland

October 6, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 12 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at today’s board meeting. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 1,483 acres of prime farmland in Allegany, Baltimore, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Queen Anne’s, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $5.3 million in state and local funding.

“Keeping farming viable in Maryland starts with preserving valuable farmland,” said Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Fortunately, Maryland has one of the most successful agricultural land preservation programs in the country. Thanks to the easements approved today, 12 more farm families will be able to continue their legacy of providing food, fuel, and fiber to the region.”

The Maryland Board of Public Works is comprised of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp, and Comptroller Peter Franchot​. View a list of the MALPF easements broken down by county that were approved at the Board of Public Works meeting on the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s website. These newly approved easements will help the state meet its goal of preserving over 1 million acres of productive agricultural land by 2030.

MALPF was established in 1977 as part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture. MALPF purchases agricultural preservation easements from farmers that forever restrict development on prime farmland and woodland. For more information, please contact MALPF’s Executive Director Michelle Cable at (410) 841-5860 or michelle.cable@maryland.gov.

###

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept