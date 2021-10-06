Liigu Mobility Scales Up By Launching French, German and Italian Client Support

Liigu enhances its global reach by adding French, German and Italian languages to its website, app, and customer care.

Liigu's website, app, and customer support are now available in more than 5 languages.

TARTU, ESTONIA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liigu continuously lives up to its mission of providing excellent personal customer service in the car rental arena. Now they offer support in German, French and Italian languages. Growing global markets are becoming more and more diverse, hence a better understanding of clients’ cultural backgrounds is needed. Liigu steps in to ensure effortless communication with customers from all over the world.

A CSA Research study shows that 74% of consumers are more likely to purchase again from the same brand if after-sales care is offered in their own language. Liigu’s customers have commented that their interaction with the company's customer support has been ‘impressive’, ’perfect’ and ‘incredibly easy’. From now on, in order to enhance trust in a brand and increase loyalty, Liigu provides personalized customer support in more than 5 languages.

Professionally localized app and web content guarantee clear and accurate information for international clients. Nearly 90% of consumers who do not speak and cannot read English declare that they will not buy from an English website. Liigu knows it. Additional languages enable customers to do their own research about the company and its products swiftly and conveniently. Liigu website as well as the Liigu app are designed for both effortless self-service and tailor-made customer service.

Liigu is an app-based mobility service that connects cars to customers via mobile phone. It offers a convenient and sustainable alternative to owning a car. Liigu platform makes personal mobility service hassle-free, whether is for hours or months. While having a strong belief in IoT, Liigu values real human connection and keeps investing in improving it.