Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,427 in the last 365 days.

Liigu Mobility Scales Up By Launching French, German and Italian Client Support

Liigu is an app-based mobility service that connects cars to customers via mobile phone. It offers a convenient and sustainable alternative to owning a car. Liigu platform makes personal mobility service hassle-free, whether is for hours or months.

Liigu enhances its global reach by adding French, German and Italian languages to its website, app, and customer care.

Liigu's website, app, and customer support are now available in more than 5 languages.

TARTU, ESTONIA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liigu continuously lives up to its mission of providing excellent personal customer service in the car rental arena. Now they offer support in German, French and Italian languages. Growing global markets are becoming more and more diverse, hence a better understanding of clients’ cultural backgrounds is needed. Liigu steps in to ensure effortless communication with customers from all over the world.

A CSA Research study shows that 74% of consumers are more likely to purchase again from the same brand if after-sales care is offered in their own language. Liigu’s customers have commented that their interaction with the company's customer support has been ‘impressive’, ’perfect’ and ‘incredibly easy’. From now on, in order to enhance trust in a brand and increase loyalty, Liigu provides personalized customer support in more than 5 languages.

Professionally localized app and web content guarantee clear and accurate information for international clients. Nearly 90% of consumers who do not speak and cannot read English declare that they will not buy from an English website. Liigu knows it. Additional languages enable customers to do their own research about the company and its products swiftly and conveniently. Liigu website as well as the Liigu app are designed for both effortless self-service and tailor-made customer service.

Liigu is an app-based mobility service that connects cars to customers via mobile phone. It offers a convenient and sustainable alternative to owning a car. Liigu platform makes personal mobility service hassle-free, whether is for hours or months. While having a strong belief in IoT, Liigu values real human connection and keeps investing in improving it.

Annemari Muru
Liigu
+372 5344 3295
annemari.muru@liigu.me
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Liigu Mobility Scales Up By Launching French, German and Italian Client Support

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.