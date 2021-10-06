Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Results, pushing YTD Funding’s over $143 million.
"We Finance America, One Truck at a Time"
CFF reports another strong quarter with fundings of $49,086,000 from 586 transactions and launches CFF Insurance Agency, LLC.CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc. a leader in transportation equipment financing reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. For the quarter, CFF funded $49,086,000 from 586 transactions with an average transaction size of $83,700.
"We are once again pleased with our Q3 results. Our team continues to push through the nationwide vehicle shortage issues and find opportunities to help our clients grow. Our YTD funding’s are now over $143 million, and we expect a very strong Q4. Without question, 2021, will be the best year in our company’s history with annual fundings pushing $200 million.” Said Matt Manero, Founder and President of CFF.
In addition to these results, CFF also launched CFF Insurance Agency, LLC. to help clients enjoy expert recommendations and lower insurance premiums. “This has been in the works for quite a while at CFF. By helping clients with their insurance needs, we continue to become a one source solution.” Added Manero.
About Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc.
Founded in 1995, privately held and located outside of Dallas, TX, CFF has grown to one of the largest transportation equipment finance companies in America. CFF offers financing products to the end users of equipment within four primary industries of trucking, towing, construction, and delivery vehicles.
Learn more about CFF at www.cffnationwide.com and watch our corporate HQ video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CESopqUgAns
matt manero
President
+1 9722478447
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn