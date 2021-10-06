More about DCS Announces its 2021 Annual Award Winners

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 DCS Awards:

2021 DCS Employee of the Year (Sworn Staff) winner — Brandi Harpe, Statewide Field Training Officer (FTO) Coordinator, DCS Training and Professional Development Division

2021 DCS Employee of the Year (Non-Sworn Staff) winner — Carolyn Johnson , Community Coordinator, Reentry Services Division, Clayton Judicial Circuit

2021 DCS Leadership Award winner — James Bergman, Deputy Director of Field Operations , DCS Special Operations Unit

2021 DCS Stakeholder Award winner(s) — James Richardson, 4 Horseman Rehabilitation Services, Clayton Judicial Circuit, and The Honorable Judge Katherine Lumsden , Superior Court and Houston Accountability Court, Houston Judicial Circuit

2021 DCS Tiffany Bishop Award winner — Amber Torres, Community Supervision Officer , Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit

2021 DCS Heroism Award winner(s) — Erich Kenworthy, Community Supervision Officer, Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit; Amber Torres, Community Supervision Officer , Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Chip Atchley, Task Force Commander, DCS Special Operations Unit Lisa Garcia, Community Supervision Officer, Toombs Judicial Circuit Amanda Green, Assistant Chief Community Supervision Officer, Shonika Randolph, Assistant Chief Community Supervision Officer, and Bernardra Kagwe, Community Supervision Officer III, Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit; and Wayne Bryant, Community Supervision Officer, South Georgia Judicial Circuit;



2021 DCS Customer Service Award winner — DCS Centralized Reporting Unit, DCS Special Operations Unit

2021 DCS Day Reporting Center with the Highest Overall Performance award winner(s) — Macon Day Reporting Center, District 3, Macon Judicial Circuit

2021 DCS Day Reporting Center with the Highest Overall Performance award winner(s) — Warner Robins Day Reporting Center, District 3, Houston Judicial Circuit

The award winners were announced during the 2021 DCS Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, with The Honorable Governor Brian P. Kemp serving as the keynote speaker.

The DCS Award Ceremony is held to recognize the talented and brave individuals who have made an immense contribution to the Department, the criminal justice system, and their local community. These masterful employees exhibit qualities that advance the Department and also bring a notable spotlight on public service.

Each year the ceremony is held to celebrate these accomplishments and highlight award recipients who exemplify the department’s core values.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

The Department of Community Supervision is responsible for the community-based supervision of more than 200,000 adult felony offenders, and Class A and Class B designated juvenile offenders.

It is the mission of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision to protect and serve all Georgia citizens through effective and efficient offender supervision in our communities while providing opportunities for successful outcomes. DCS employs evidence-based practices to hold offenders accountable and reduce the state’s recidivism rate. For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.

