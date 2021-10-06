Frog-Focused Ecotourism in Costa Rica

The ecotour has a frog focus, but is much more than just frogs! We will see and learn about a variety of wildlife, including crocodiles, bats, monkeys, sloths, lizards, whales and even leaf-cutter ants.

SAVE THE FROGS! Ecotour Leader Dr. Kerry Kriger photographed this Strawberry Poison Dart Frog (Oophaga pumilio) near the Arenal Volcano in 2017.