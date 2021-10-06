Frog-Focused Ecotourism in Costa Rica
The ecotour has a frog focus, but is much more than just frogs! We will see and learn about a variety of wildlife, including crocodiles, bats, monkeys, sloths, lizards, whales and even leaf-cutter ants.
SAVE THE FROGS! Ecotour Leader Dr. Kerry Kriger photographed this Strawberry Poison Dart Frog (Oophaga pumilio) near the Arenal Volcano in 2017.
SAVE THE FROGS! will lead a frog-focused ecotour in the Costa Rican rainforest this November, with all proceeds supporting environmental conservation efforts.
SAVE THE FROGS! is inviting travelers to join its SAVE THE FROGS! Costa Rica Classic Ecotour, which takes place November 8th to November 19th, 2021. This amazing adventure will encompass the rainforest, volcanoes, and beaches, and an abundance of opportunities to find and photograph amphibians.
Costa Rica has an incredible array of biodiversity, landscapes and ecosystems, and is home to 214 known amphibian species, all within a very small geographical area. There are lots of frogs to be found, making Costa Rica a perfect place for a SAVE THE FROGS! Ecotour.
While best known for their pioneering efforts to save the world's rapidly disappearing amphibian species, SAVE THE FROGS! is also a leader in ecotourism, having led frog-focused adventures throughout Latin America (the world's amphibian biodiversity hotspot) since 2013.
The tour is being led by SAVE THE FROGS! Founder Dr. Kerry Kriger, who has given over 400 educational presentations on amphibians in 20+ countries. Costa Rican ecotourism expert Carlos Roberto Chavarria will be handling tour logistics and sharing his extensive knowledge of Costa Rica's birds, bats and environmental issues. Costa Rican amphibian biologist Dr. Héctor Zumbado Ulate will be serving as the tour's amphibian and botanical expert. Ecotour participants can be assured of an extremely educational experience in beautiful natural settings. Nightly accommodation will be at some of Costa Rica's most comfortable ecolodges.
The mission of SAVE THE FROGS! is to protect amphibian populations and to promote a society that respects and appreciates nature and wildlife. Frog populations have been declining worldwide at unprecedented rates, and nearly one-third of the world’s amphibian species are threatened with extinction. Since 2008, SAVE THE FROGS! has been at the forefront of worldwide amphibian conservation efforts, having organized over 2,000 educational events to spread the word about the rapid disappearance of amphibians and empower citizens of all walks of life to protect their local frogs, toads, salamanders and newts.
Spaces are limited but still available. Entry into Costa Rica is straightforward with proof of COVID vaccine or recent negative test, and flights from the USA are still available at low prices.
