What does it take to be an Elite Athlete at 86 Years Old?

Gary Player is going strong at 86 years old

Digitent Podcasts latest episode with golf legend Gary Player on Food of the Gods – Nutrition and Training of Elite Athletes.

Luck is the residue of Determination” — Gary Player

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitent Podcasts latest episode with golf legend Gary Player on Food of the Gods – Nutrition and Training of Elite Athletes. Our host is Lindsay Berra, formerly of ESPN Magazine, MLB.com and MLB Network - who specializes in health and fitness. She also happens to be Yogi’s granddaughter. Gary provides health and life advice. Gary’s 4 secrets to life:

1. Eat ½ as much

2. Keep moving

3. Laugh 3x as much as you do.

4. Listen in for the last tip

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/golf-legend-gary-player/id1568740321?i=1000537689275

What are the 3 things Gary Player eats everyday.

1. Red onion

2. Raw Garlic & honey

3. Water with lemon at night

Those 3 foods and a lot more.

The Food of the Gods podcast series is based on the three pillars of wellness: Exercise, nutrition and sleep.. Digitent Podcasts produced, developed and distributes to the relevant leagues, teams, host, influencers and athlete social channels. Food of the Gods has athletes from the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, NBA, INDYCAR, UFC, PGA and Olympians as well. Food of the Gods peels back the curtain on the hard work and discipline, both on the field and off, of these world-class athletes. Food of the Gods episodes are released weekly on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever else you listen to your podcasts.

