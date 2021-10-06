TCEQ announces opening of statewide Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality announces the opening of the Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program grant round for projects to purchase and install direct-current fast-charging (DCFC) or hydrogen dispensing equipment for light-duty zero emission vehicles in Texas.

Approximately $20 million in funding is available statewide for the purchase and installation of:

DCFC light-duty electric vehicle supply equipment in a public place, workplace, or multi-unit dwelling in Texas (i.e. not located at a private residential dwelling that is not a multi-unit dwelling)

light-duty hydrogen fuel cell vehicle supply equipment in a public place

Eligible applicants include individuals, corporations, organizations, governments or governmental subdivisions or agencies, business trusts, partnerships, associations, or other legal entities, authorized to conduct business in Texas.

Projects that meet the eligibility and priority requirements for this program will be awarded in order of receipt. Grant amounts may not exceed the following percentages of eligible costs:

DCFC light-duty electric vehicle supply equipment installed in a public place: 70%

DCFC light-duty electric vehicle supply equipment installed in a workplace or multi-unit dwelling: 60%

Hydrogen dispensing equipment capable of dispensing at least 250 kilograms (kg) per day: 33%

Hydrogen dispensing equipment capable of dispensing at least 100 kg per day: 25%

Grant documents are now available for review on the program website . Applications for projects that meet Phase No. 1 priority requirements will be accepted beginning Nov. 2. Applications received prior to this date will not be accepted or considered for a grant.

For more information, please contact TxVEMP staff at 833-215-TXVW (8989) or VWsettle@tceq.texas.gov. For more information, please visit www.TexasVWFund.org .