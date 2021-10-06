HealthSpace Finalizes $700,000 Contract with Marin County California; and announces $546,000 in new contracts awarded
HealthSpace Finalizes $700,000 Contract with Marin County California; and announces $546,000 in new contracts awarded
It is exciting to announce these new additions. There are multiple positive signs with the contracts announced today.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 6, 2021 - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the “Company” or “HealthSpace”) (CSE:HS) (Frankfurt:38H) (OTC:HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has received a signed award letter from Marin County Environmental Health Department in California (“Marin County”).
— HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison
HealthSpace is pleased to announce that, as of September 30th, it has finalized its contract with Marin County, California. On September 3rd the company announced the award of the contract worth $700,940 over 5 years, with annual ARR over those 5 years of $64,388 per year.
The company is further pleased to announce it has reached agreements to enter into contracts with;
● Larimer County Colorado
● Clinton County IL
● McDonough Schuyler, and Henderson Counties in IL.
These contracts are expected to be fully executed this month.
Additionally, the following 2 existing clients have entered into agreements with HealthSpace for the following;
● Pueblo Colorado has added, and will deploy in November, HSPay to their existing HSCloud Suite implementation.
● Vermillion County IL has executed a contract amendment to add flu and flu vaccination management to their existing HealthSpace contract.
This functionality extension was added by the County due to the company’s unique technology, and strong performance of said technology during the pandemic, in tracking COVID-19 related cases. All agreements will be for 5 years.
These new contract awards equal a total value of $546,675, and add $86,800 in annual recurring revenue. This is in addition to the Marin contract, and is not inclusive of HSPay revenue from Pueblo, CO.
HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison noted “It is exciting to announce these new additions. There are multiple positive signs with the contracts announced today. In a sign of further strengthening of our market, as we look towards the end of the pandemic, Marin County went from award to execution faster than we have seen any other larger RFP awarded contract complete this year. "
The decision by Larimer County, and the new counties in Illinois, continues to show our strength in both states. Vermillion County adding flu data management is a strong validation of the technology we developed in response to COVID-19, and confirms that there is a future for this technology when the pandemic subsides.
Further,
Pueblo joining HSPay shows the strength of that platform, not just for new clients, but for clients that contracted before this product was available as an option with HSCloud Suite. I’d like to thank our clients and our business development team for working to move these contracts quickly. We eagerly look forward to continued strength moving into the 4th quarter.
HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.
HealthSpace is a government Software as a Service (SaaS) company focused on providing efficiencies to state and local government agencies through its powerful enterprise cloud and mobile platform. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both cloud and mobile applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace’s HSCloud Suite platform is one of the only self-serve enterprise SaaS platforms in the government space. HealthSpace is focused on revolutionizing every aspect of the regulatory process within state, provincial and local government; from licensing to inspections, to disease surveillance, to financial management. HealthSpace’s platform handles it all.
HealthSpace is now entering the FinTech space by developing an online and mobile payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves. The Company has also expanded its offerings in the realm of communicable disease tracking by creating an automated contact solution which enables public health agencies to broaden the scope and depth of their communicable disease surveillance in an automated fashion.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
For more information please contact:
Silas Garrison
CEO
(415) 580-2735
silas@hscloudsuite.com
Victoria Rutherford
Investor Relations
(604) 757-6888
victoria@adcap.ca
John Todora
FinPub Solutions
+1 954-408-9000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook