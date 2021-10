FAZE KAYSAN RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR HIS DEBUT SINGLE “MADE A WAY” FEAT. LIL DURK & FUTURE CO-PRODUCED WITH WONDAGURL

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE MUSIC VIDEO STARS FAZE KAYSAN, LIL DURK AND FUTURE ALONGSIDE KAYSAN’S FELLOW FAZE MEMBERS FAZE BANKS, FAZE SWAGG, FAZE TEMPERRR, FAZE RUG, FAZE ADAPT AND FAZE RAIN.FaZe Kaysan arrives today with the music video for his debut single “Made A Way” feat. Lil Durk & Future (via UnitedMasters) which was co-produced with WondaGurl [Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott, JAY-Z] (Watch HERE) . The video stars FaZe Kaysan, Lil Durk and Future alongside Kaysan’s fellow FaZe members FaZe Banks, FaZe Swagg, FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Rug, FaZe Adapt and FaZe Rain. This release comes on the heels of Kaysan being announced as the newest member of FaZe Clan, the world’s most prominent gaming organization.FaZe Kaysan, producer, DJ, creator and artist embarks on the FaZe lifestyle as not only an artist, but also as a gamer, asserting himself as an inimitable multi-hyphenate whose impact fissures through music, video games and culture at once. FaZe Kaysan is notably the organization's first ever in-house music artist and gamer hybrid. The announcement video released last week sees Kaysan being welcomed into FaZe alongside all of his closest friends, who happen to be some of the world’s favorite influencers, content creators and artists like Diplo, Charli & Dixie D'Amelio, Addison Rae, Noah Centineo, Noah Beck, Taco, Adin Ross, Madison Beer, StassieBaby, Kyle Kuzma, Nikita Dragun, Larray and Luka Sabbat to name a few. Click HERE to watch.FaZe Kaysan was introduced to the FaZe Clan community earlier this summer when he performed his first-ever show as direct support for Jack Harlow in Las Vegas at the FaZe Clan Summer Tip Off event presented by Corona Hard Seltzer and also participated in FaZe Swagg’s Summer Warzone Invitational.About FaZe Kaysan:FaZe Kaysan simultaneously charges forward as a music artist and a gamer, asserting himself as an inimitable multi-hyphenate whose impact fissures through music, video games, and culture all at once. Standing out as FaZe Clan’s first-ever native music artist, Kaysan distinguishes himself as a rare talent who's original music with GRAMMYAward-winning hip-hop titan Future is equally as compelling as his Call of Duty streams and gaming content. Growing up in Los Angeles, music found him at a young age. He studied piano for seven years and excelled during recitals. He also vividly recalls maxing out the memory of his old school RAZR phone with classics such as Linkin Park’s “In The End.” Music festivals offered a much-needed escape from a turbulent and often trying high school experience as he fully immersed himself in hip-hop and electronic music. He went on to pick up Ableton and started to create music of his own, cooking up beats at a prolific pace. At the same time, his love for gaming continued to grow and he began to attract a following on Twitch, playing franchise favorites such as Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, NBA2K, and more. Everybody from Adin Ross to members of FaZe Clan raided his streams, attracted by both his sheer talent as a gamer, sense of humor, and subtle mystique. FaZe Clan became instantly intrigued by his quiet influence. His name floated around mutual social circles occupied by FaZe Clan members for months, piquing curiosity about him and inspiring them to want to know more. He linked up with FaZe Temperrr in 2020 and officially joined as a member in 2021, and will be announced as their newest signing imminently. Now, he traffics in a lane of his own at lightspeed, and will make his debut with a massive single, “Made A Way” [feat. Lil Durk & Future].About FaZe Clan:Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of over 350 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler Murray, Lebron “Bronny” James Jr and Lil Yachty. The organization’s unmatched esports division includes ten competitive teams in Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe), Fortnite, FIFA, FIFA Mobile, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, VALORANT, Rocket League and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Batman, McDonald’s, Takashi Murakami, Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan, @FaZeApparel and @FaZeUpdate.