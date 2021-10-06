Plastic Omnium expanding operations in Anderson County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Plastic Omnium, a leading automotive equipment provider, today announced plans to expand operations in Anderson County. The more than $17.7 million investment will create 76 new jobs.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in France, Plastic Omnium designs and manufactures complex and interactive body systems as well as emission reduction and energy storage systems for the automotive industry. The company has more than 31,000 employees and operates in 25 countries with 131 factories and 25 research and development centers.

Located at 5100 Pearman Dairy Road in Anderson, Plastic Omnium’s expansion will produce bumpers and tailgates for General Motors’ new Lyric electric vehicle. Additionally, the company will upgrade existing injection molding machines and paint lines, as well as invest in new equipment.

The expansion is expected to be completed by February 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Plastic Omnium team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“With over a 25-year presence in Anderson S.C., Plastic Omnium is happy to announce further investments and jobs. It underlines the attractivity of the automotive business in South Carolina, the growth of Plastic Omnium and its long-term commitment in this region – strengthening the group’s relationship with its customers.” -Plastic Omnium President & CEO of the Americas Patrick Le Garrec

“South Carolina’s automotive industry continues to grow and evolve, and Plastic Omnium’s decision to expand in Anderson County and create 76 new jobs is further proof of that. We’re excited to see this great company grow in South Carolina, and we look forward to seeing them continue to thrive here.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“This recent surge by South Carolina’s automotive industry to increase electric vehicle production continues to make a positive impact in our state and our environment. I offer my congratulations to Plastic Omnium for expanding in Anderson County, and I look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Plastic Omnium has been a mainstay here in Anderson for many years now. Their $17.7 million expansion and 76 new jobs they bring with this announcement shows why we are glad they continue to make Anderson their home, and it also shows their confidence in the quality of our workforce.” -Anderson County Council Chairman Tommy Dunn