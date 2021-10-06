VARStreet announces new enhancements to their B2B eCommerce Builder
VARStreet Inc. has made new enhancements and improvements to its existing eCommerce builder solution.
The eCommerce builder is an integral part of the VARStreet ecosystem and its offerings and we want to add more value to our users with continuous improvements on our B2B eCommerce platform.”BURLINGTON, MA, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is the leading business management software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. VARStreet offers a feature-rich B2B eCommerce solution allowing the resellers to build their online store using the product catalog from 45+ IT and office and supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Synnex, D&H, and more.
The eCommerce page builder offers pre-built layouts and widgets which would allow the VARs to customize their store as per the brand guidelines and required navigation. The new enhancements on the page builder primarily target improving the user experience for VARs and the stability of the platform. These platform improvements focus on making the eCommerce solution more robust and user-friendly for the users.
The latest updates on the platform also include significant improvements in managing the SEO capabilities of the platform. The users can manage their site titles and descriptions efficiently. It also offers the ability to create SEO-friendly custom URLs for the given pages by adding the permanent link allowing the website to get indexed better by the search engine crawlers. The page builder will also widget library and image library as respective repositories for faster navigation.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc., said, “The eCommerce builder is an integral part of the VARStreet ecosystem and its offerings and we want to add more value to our users with continuous improvements on our B2B eCommerce platform.” He further added, “These enhancements would build a seamless experience for our VAR users and would allow them to save more time while creating their B2B stores with VARStreet.”
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Fuelled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
