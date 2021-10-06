Jason Hennessey Named TITAN Business Award Gold Winner; CEO of Hennessey Digital Receives Top Honor For Entrepreneurs

Jason Hennessey is a 2021 TITAN Business Award Gold Winner

Hennessey Digital CEO Jason Hennessey was named a 2021 TITAN Business Award Gold winner for Season 2. More about Jason and Hennessey Digital.

One of Hennessey Digital’s greatest achievements is really our people.” — Jason Hennessey

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hennessey Digital CEO and SEO industry expert Jason Hennessey was named a Gold Winner for TITAN Business Awards in the Entrepreneur - Branding, Advertising & Marketing category.

The TITAN Awards announced winners of the 2021 TITAN Business Awards Season 2 in a press release this week.

News of Hennessey's TITAN Awards distinction comes after Hennessey Digital making the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the third consecutive year and being named a Quartz 2021 Best Company for Remote Workers in September.

A self-taught SEO expert and business leader, Hennessey has been reverse-engineering the Google algorithm in the SEO industry since 2001 and has grown and sold multiple successful businesses. In 2015, he launched a single-client consultancy that became Hennessey Digital, growing into a $10MM+ business with a global team of more than 100 digital marketing experts, engineers, creatives, and developers.

Jason credits the strength of Hennessey Digital’s talent as well as guidance from executive coach Cameron Herold for the TITAN Awards win and the agency’s recent success.

“One of Hennessey Digital’s greatest achievements is really our people,” Hennssey shares. “A big part of how we were able to obtain our achievements and scale the agency includes doing what we continue to do now, and that’s bringing in people who are experts in their specific role, then get out of the way to let them do what they’re good at. We also invest a lot in technology. Our engineering team builds proprietary tools that not only make our lives and our company a lot more effective and efficient, but provide greater transparency to our clients.”

Scott Shrum, President & COO of Hennessey Digital, attributes Hennessey's foresight and innovative approach to business concepts that revolutionize standard agency business and service delivery models.

“A key part of our success inspired by Jason is the idea of taking a step back from the business and not only thinking about what the agency’s needs and clients needs are today, but anticipating what we expect them to be 12 to 24 months from now,” Shrum says. "For Hennessey Digital, this has inspired creation, innovation, and growth as this TITAN Entrepreneur Award honor recognizes.”

Renowned for its culture of transparency and innovation, Hennessey Digital is a trusted partner to top-ranking law firms across the U.S. to get more qualified leads through organic search, paid media, digital marketing, PR and outreach campaigns.

Jason Hennessey’s debut book Law Firm SEO was released in August (Amazon best-seller) and The Jason Hennessey Podcast launches this fall. His follow-up book is expected later this year.

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO leader Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital has grown from a staff of two to more than 100 global employees. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, paid media and pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and creative services, Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and grow their businesses through a holistic marketing strategy. Hennessey Digital was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and was recognized as a 2021 Vet100 honoree for the fastest-growing veteran-owned companies in the U.S.