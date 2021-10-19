AnalyticsIQ Makes Marketing Data Available on AWS Data Exchange
AWS customers can access B2C and B2B insights, analytics, and modeling capabilities
— Margo Hock, VP of Strategic Partnerships at AnalyticsIQ
“We are delighted to have our individual level data for insights, analytics, modeling, and activation available on AWS Data Exchange,” states Margo Hock, VP of Strategic Partnerships at AnalyticsIQ. “By working with the world’s leading cloud platform, we can deliver customized, scalable and cost-effective solutions to allow AnalyticsIQ’s data to have an even bigger impact on businesses and their data-driven initiatives.
Additionally, AnalyticsIQ provides free geo-level data as part of its participation on AWS Data Exchange. This enables organizations to evaluate rich data samples before moving forward with the full data set.
For more information about AnalyticsIQ’s B2C and B2B data available to AWS clients, visit https://analytics-iq.com or contact your AWS rep. AnalyticsIQ is part of the Extended Provider Program, an existing program for qualified AWS Data Exchange data providers that enables them to distribute certain categories of data with controls over who is able to access the data. For more information click here.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is a leading predictive analytics and consumer and business marketing data innovator. We help marketers better understand why and how consumers make decisions. Our accurate and comprehensive PeopleCore consumer database provides unrivaled insights to advertisers, agencies and technology providers. For B2B marketers, the BusinessCore database delivers rich insights on both businesses and individual professionals. Headquartered in Atlanta, AnalyticsIQ’s team of data analysts, scientists, and cognitive psychologists have over 100 years of collective analytical experience and expertise.
