Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Strengthen State Unemployment Insurance Delivery System 

Published: Oct 05, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Building on the state’s ongoing efforts to better serve working Californians, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed legislation that will enable the Employment Development Department (EDD) to bolster fraud prevention, further protect claimants from identity theft and better position the state to respond to future economic downturns.

Today’s action builds on legislation signed earlier this year to continue investments in improving California’s unemployment insurance system, boosting language access and strengthening California’s job centers. The Governor last year launched a series of actions to better serve workers experiencing job loss, including a renewed focus on processing unpaid claims and the formation of an EDD strike team. This year the Governor established the Cal OES Fraud Task Force to coordinate with local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate and prosecute fraud schemes, assisted by former U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott. California was one of the first states to launch a new identity verification system, ID.me, to prevent identity fraud and implemented other new safeguards, including cross-checking applications against law enforcement databases.

A full list of the bills and additional legislation signed by the Governor is below:

AB 12 by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Personal information: social security numbers: the Employment Development Department.

AB 56 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – Benefits: outgoing mail: claim processing: reporting.

AB 110 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – Fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation benefits: inmates.

AB 283 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Corporate securities: exemption from requirements.

AB 286 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Food delivery: purchase prices and tips.

AB 293 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Preneed funeral arrangements: unclaimed property.

AB 313 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Civil service: Limited Examination and Appointment Program.

AB 397 by Assemblymember Chad Mayes (I-Rancho Mirage) – Unemployment insurance: benefits: disqualification: notice.

AB 502 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) – Common interest developments: election requirements.

AB 514 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Injunctions: undertakings: civil actions: distribution of sexually explicit materials.

AB 546 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Dependent children: documents: housing.

AB 579 by Assemblymember Heath Flora (R-Ripon) – Fire prevention: purchases of personal protective equipment: Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

AB 614 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Wildlife habitat: birds.

AB 654 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Grand Terrace) – COVID-19: exposure: notification

AB 663 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Corporations: electronic transmissions: bylaws: emergency powers.

AB 674 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Dependent children: documents.

AB 694 by the Committee on Privacy and Consumer Protection – Privacy and Consumer Protection: omnibus bill.

AB 716 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Court access.

AB 825 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – Personal information: data breaches: genetic data.

AB 829 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – Foster children: immigration counsel and guardianship.

AB 939 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – Sex offenses: evidence.

AB 1138 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Unlawful cannabis activity: civil enforcement.

AB 1173 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Horse racing: advance deposit wagering: hub agreement arbitration.

AB 1222 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Cannabis packaging: beverages.

AB 1228 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Supervised persons: release.

AB 1337 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Transportation: San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District: policing responsibilities

AB 1477 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – Maternal mental health.

AB 1587 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – California Horse Racing Board: public records: criminal offender record information.

SB 73 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Probation: eligibility: crimes relating to controlled substances.

SB 242 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Health care provider reimbursements.

SB 294 by Senator Connie Leyva (D-Chino) – Public retirement: leave of absence: service credit.

SB 303 by Senator Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) – Property taxation: transfer of base year value: disaster relief.

SB 310 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Unused medications: cancer medication recycling.

SB 380 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) –End of life.

SB 390 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Employment Development Department: recession plan.

SB 465 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Mental health.

SB 484 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Home inspections: sewer lateral repairs.

SB 497 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Qualifying accounts for direct deposit of publicly administered funds.

SB 544 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Cannabis testing.

SB 584 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Resource Family Approval Program.

SB 661 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Veterans’ farm and home loan program.

SB 753 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Unemployment information: California Workforce Development Board: program outcomes.

SB 775 by Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) – Felony murder: resentencing.

SB 802 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Private postsecondary education: California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009.

SB 819 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – Gambling Control Act.

SB 823 by the Committee on Health – Public health: omnibus bill.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 70 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – Gene synthesis providers. A veto message can be found here.

AB 416 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – California Deforestation-Free Procurement Act: public works projects: wood and wood products. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1021 by Assemblymember Chad Mayes (I-Rancho Mirage) – Imperial Irrigation District. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1036 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – California Manufacturing Emergency Preparedness Act of 2021. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1357 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – Perinatal services: maternal mental health. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1403 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – Emergency services. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1444 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Food delivery platforms. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1461 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Grand Terrace) – Human services: noncitizen victims. A veto message can be found here.

SB 247 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Rare Disease Advisory Council. A veto message can be found here.

SB 477 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – General plan: annual report. A veto message can be found here.

SB 660 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Initiative, referendum, and recall petitions: compensation for signatures. A veto message can be found here.

SB 805 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Small nonprofit performing arts organizations: payroll and paymaster services: grants. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

