Arrest Made and an Additional Suspect is Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 2800 Block of 11th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in the 2800 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:22 pm, the suspects forcibly entered an unoccupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

 

On Monday, October 4, 2021, 61 year-old Will McClough, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

The second suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

