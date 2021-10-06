How Are Collaborations Helping Butane Gas Cartridges Market Players?

Butane Gas Cartridges Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Butane Gas Cartridges Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the butane gas cartridges market. Major companies operating in the butane gas cartridges sector are focused on strategic collaborations and partnerships to strengthen their position. For instance, in November 2019, ITM Power, a UK-based company that manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions collaborated with Iwatani Corporation, a Japan-based industrial gases company that offers butane gas cartridges, for the integration of multi-MW electrolyzer-based hydrogen energy systems in North America. Furthermore, in November 2020, Iwatani Corporation collaborated with Toyota, a Japan-based automotive manufacturer to bring seven new hydrogen refueling stations to Southern California.

Major players covered in the global butane gas cartridges industry are Taeyang Corp, Ultracare Products, Coleman, Aspire Industries, Marina Corporation, Kampa, Zhejiang Jinyu, Balkan Gasovi, Iwatani Corporation, Gasmate, Do-Well Aerosols, Kovea Co. Ltd, Seo Young Corporation, and Praxair Inc.

The global butane gas cartridges market size is expected to grow from $402.67 million in 2020 to $431.99 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the butane gas cartridges market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The butane gas cartridges market is expected to reach $535.97 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the butane gas cartridges market in 2020. The regions covered in the butane gas cartridge market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global butane gas cartridges market report is segmented by type into below 220g/unit, 220-250 g/unit, above 250 g/unit, by application into medical, stoves, commercial, others, by end user into pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, chemical and petrochemical companies, food and beverage companies, others.

Butane Gas Cartridges Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Below 220g/Unit, 220-250 g/Unit, Above 250 g/Unit), By Application (Medical, Stoves, Commercial), By End User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Chemical And Petrochemical Companies, Food And Beverage Companies), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides butane gas cartridges market overview, forecast butane gas cartridges market size and growth for the whole market, butane gas cartridges market segments, and geographies, butane gas cartridges market trends, butane gas cartridges market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

