Trust Science ® Takes the Demo Stage at Highly Exclusive CB Insights' Future of FinTech Event
Evan Chrapko, Founder and CEO of Trust Science, was selected to join a tightly curated list of presenters including only the world's leading FinTech firms.
Credit Bureau 2.0 ensures that lending leaders accurately, ethically, and compliantly score millions of Invisible Prime borrowers.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trust Science ®, the creator of Credit Bureau 2.0 ®, has taken the stage at CB Insights’ Future of FinTech in New York City, joining a highly exclusive, by-invitation list of the world’s leading FinTech companies. Credit Bureau 2.0 is a globally patented FinTech SaaS platform for lenders that more accurately assesses the tens of millions of people who are wrongly scored by conventional methods. Trust Science helps deserving people get the loans they deserve by quickly and easily helping lenders stop missing and dismissing Invisible Prime ™ borrowers. Featuring proprietary Open Banking-compatible data gathering solution called Smart Consent ™ and integrations with the leading LMS/LOS’es, Credit Bureau 2.0 dramatically improves and automates credit decisioning in a legally compliant way.
CB Insights is a leading provider of industry research and analytics services that carefully curates its presenter lists of independently selected leaders in the FinTech industry. This marks Trust Science’s fourth attendance at the annual, global Future of FinTech event in New York and its first as a presenter alongside other FinTech unicorns and household name financial institutions. This event attracts major industry leaders, including Finicity by Mastercard, FannieMae, Citibank, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Barclays and TD Bank, among others.
“It’s an incredible honor to be here and present at such a prestigious event,” said Evan Chrapko, Founder, Chairman and CEO. “Credit Bureau 2.0 ensures that lending leaders accurately, ethically, and compliantly score millions of Invisible Prime borrowers. Using the power of alternative data and AI technology, Credit Bureau 2.0 is right at home at a conference called ‘The Future of FinTech’ In fact, we’re bringing the future forward to ensure that everyone can access the loans they deserve from our highly regulated lender customers.”
Trust Science can be found at Booth #9 at the Future of FinTech at the Glasshouse conference center in New York City and can be found online at www.TrustScience.com.
About www.TrustScience.com USA Inc. (see global I.P. map here)
Trust Science ® delivers its Credit Bureau 2.0 ® SaaS to lenders. This award winning FinTech uncovers Invisible Prime ™ borrowers for lenders, de-risking their ability to give loans to deserving applicants who are wrongly scored by conventional means. Financial Inclusion is achieved by accurately assessing systemically excluded, thin file, and so-called 'no hit' consumers. Previously marginalized people now have an onramp into the modern economy, a multi-trillion dollar global opportunity. Gartner ® has cited Trust Science contributions re: Explainable AI research and Trust Science also prioritizes FCRA compliance and worldclass Security & Scalability. Importantly in these volatile and privacy-challenged times, this platform has productionized AI/ML and it also has direct-to-consumer Smart Consent ™ technology for gathering consented/permissioned data from loan applicants. ROIs of up to 200x have been enjoyed by lenders via this technology which is now protected by 42 patents (2 of which have been successfully used in an offensive capacity in the U.S.) and trademarks granted across 19 different countries, with another 40 patents still pending. Led by a serial technology commercialization entrepreneur who has delivered over $1/2 Billion of gains to shareholders in his career, Trust Science is preparing to raise funds at the Series B level into one of the business world's simplest cap tables.
