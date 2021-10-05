Suspect Sought in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1200 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in the 1200 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:36 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location and approached a store employee. The store employee opened the cash register and the suspect took US currency. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.