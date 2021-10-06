Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1100 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Submit Release
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in the 1100 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 3:19 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument the suspect brandished a knife while approaching the victim. The victim was not injured. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 32 year-old Sean Young, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

