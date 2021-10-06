The Central Florida Mobile Hope Center Takes Its Services to the Streets After Receiving $260,000 Grant

The Hope Center

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Central Florida Hope Center is expanding its community outreach, launching its first Central Florida Mobile Hope Center. This service is free to the public thanks to a $260,000 grant awarded by the Live Well Foundation.

Starting in mid-October, the Central Florida Mobile Hope Center will host a series of neighborhood block parties in the central Florida communities that have shown the highest need, including Mascotte, Leesburg, Groveland and Four Corners. The first block party will be held Saturday, October 16th.

Who: Central Florida Mobile Hope Center

What: Neighborhood Block Party Kickoff

When: Saturday, October 16; 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 307 American Legion Dr., Mascotte, FL

Why: Providing services to local Floridians including food pantry, healthcare enrollment, job placement and mental health counseling

Visuals: Healthy cooking demonstrations, food distribution, health screenings, Family Fun Zone with inflatables, foam pit, music, prizes & challenges

The Central Florida Hope Center has provided more than half a million meals to local families, counseling for more than 3,000 individuals and found employment for over 1,000 people in need. The Central Florida Hope Center also makes solutions accessible to help end homelessness in the Central Florida area.

With the help of the Live Well Foundation Grant, the Central Florida Hope Center is now able to take their services to the people who need them the most – meeting them in their own backyards.

“Live Well Foundation chose to support the Hope Center’s mobile outreach to expand access to care and address food security and nutrition in at-risk communities in South Lake County,” said Linda Smith, Vice Chair of the Live Well Foundation of South Lake Board of Directors.

“Thanks to the Live Well Foundation, we can continue our mission to better meet and engage our neighbors in Florida, providing healing, dignity, self-worth and hope in the community,” said Scott Chevalier, the Director of The Central Florida Mobile Hope Center.

You can support the launch of The Central Florida Mobile Hope Center by visiting www.cflhope.org/donate.

ABOUT THE CENTRAL FLORIDA HOPE CENTER

The Hope Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to caring for those within Central Florida communities by providing comprehensive life-sustaining and life-rebuilding services. To date, the Central Florida Hope Center has provided over half a million meals, secured 1,000 jobs, and celebrated 400 “graduations” from homelessness. The center has also provided care counseling to over 3,300 individuals. The goal of The Central Florida Hope Center is to provide practical solutions to individuals and families facing hunger, homelessness, and unemployment, while partnering and building relationships with other community organizations to create “hands-up” solutions that have lasting impacts. To learn more about programming, current needs, or to donate, visit the Central Florida Hope Center website at www.cflhope.org/donate.



