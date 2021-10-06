If you can dream it, we can build it Air Force Institute of Technology

Bright Apps LLC, has formalized a CRADA agreement with The Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT)

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Apps LLC, California based technology company specializing in artificial intelligence, announced today it has formalized a CRADA agreement with The Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT). Bright Apps and AFIT are working together to secure data and devices enabling AI at the tactical edge.

“We are excited to have been chosen by AFIT to help ensure critical data reaches the tactical edge .” Greg McGregor, Bright Apps LLC.

About The Airforce Institute of Technology (AFIT)

The Air Force Institute of Technology, with its main campus located at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the Air Force’s leader for advanced, multi-disciplinary academic education, as well as its institution for technical professional continuing education. A component of Air University and Air Education and Training Command, AFIT is committed to providing innovative, defense-focused graduate education, research, and operationally-relevant professional continuing education to sustain the technological supremacy of America’s air, space, and cyber forces. Since 2008, AFIT has been designated as the Air Force’s Cyber Technical Center of Excellence.

For more information, visit https://www.afit.edu/

About Bright Apps LLC

Bright Apps LLC has decades of combined team experience in creating innovative technology that helps companies rise to new heights in their industries. Our team brings an unprecedented level of expertise in disruptive technologies, software development and security. Specializing in the development of custom, end-to-end software solutions for clients, and having worked with fortune 500 companies, startups, the U. S. government has given unique expertise and insight to the latest technology needs. For more information, visit Bright Apps LLC www.brightappsllc.com