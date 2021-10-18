MJTEK LLC (dba Tronix3D) to Acquire Agile Additive’s Polymer Division

Renewed focus on the polymer printing space, led by industry experts

MOUNT PLEASANT, PA, WESTMORELAND, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MJTEK LLC (dba Tronix3D, owned by Mike Vindler and Jason Economou) acquired Agile Additive’s polymer division on 10, 18, 2021. They will operate under Agile Additive’s previous branding as Tronix3D. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Tronix3D will build upon the strong foundation established by Agile Additive as a 3D printing contract manufacturer, focused on the polymer printing space. In addition to providing existing 3D printing services, Tronix3D will now provide in-house engineering and design for manufacturing capabilities.

Mr. Vindler and Mr. Economou bring a unique perspective and experience to Tronix3D, as they both have been customers of the company. Their intimate knowledge and understanding of needs and expectations from a customer perspective will further focus and enhance Tronix3D’s service and offerings.

The acquisition is expected to fuel growth in new materials, processes, and markets under the Tronix3D brand for additive manufacturing clients and customers.

About MJTEK LLC (dba Tronix3D)

Mike Vindler

As a Development Engineer in the energy industry, Mike Vindler has a long history with additive manufacturing and mechanical design. He was a leading proponent of additive manufacturing while working for Siemens Energy Inc., a Fortune 500 company. Mr. Vindler pioneered some of the first projects using additive manufacturing parts at Siemens Energy for production components, while also spearheading the adoption of this emerging technology among other engineers within the organization.

Mr. Vindler has worked directly with Agile Additive as a customer and brings his unique insight to the MJTEK LLC leadership team. He knows what clients need and expect, and will focus on delivering and innovating for this market space. His expertise will position Tronix3D as a leader in the additive manufacturing market.

Jason Economou

Building on years with his family contract engineering business, Jason Economou set up and ran a high end composites consulting and fabrication shop in Pittsburgh, shifting with increasing demands from clients to contract design services. He has extensive experience matching materials and processes to designs and intent, thus reducing cost, complexity and barriers to production. Contracted to engineer everything from vaccine and inoculation machinery, to oil and gas equipment, to mechanicals for the world's largest vertical farm, Jason has been educating clients in materials, manufacturing methods, and their limitations and advantages, as well as providing design services for years.



About Agile Additive

Agile Additive's origins as Tronix3D began with innovating 3D printing techniques for NASA and the Department of Defense to establish credibility for using both metal and polymer printing in high value aerospace and defense applications. Agile Additive, now focused on metal printing for aerospace and defense, offers these sophisticated innovations in precision prototyping and production to the industry at large.

Agile Additive’s proprietary printing processes were developed by their expert team to meet the most rigorous quality standards and specifications, such as those required for aerospace propulsion missions. Their in-house printers and established additive manufacturing expertise results in the highest quality printed parts delivered in days.