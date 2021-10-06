Rakesh and Mei Sarna Announce the Closing of 2021 Academic Scholarship Programs
Rakesh and Mei Sarna Scholarship Program has concluded the application process for the 2021 U.S., India, and the Teddy Sarna Veterinary Medicine scholarships
The past two years have been challenging for everyone around the world. We are pleased to be able to help some of the applicants pursue their goals.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The program is pleased to announce that it has received a tremendous amount of interest from students. To be eligible for the scholarships, applicants were required to submit their acceptance letter or proof of enrolment to an accredited university or college and submit a 500-word essay detailing how they would benefit from receiving financial aid. Successful recipients of all scholarship programs will be individually contacted by October 31, 2021.
— Mei & Rakesh Sarna
The Rakesh and Mei Sarna U.S. scholarships is for students who are pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees in any field. The India Scholarship is for individuals whose parents are currently employed at the Hyatt and Taj Group offices or hotels in India in non-managerial positions while the Teddy Sarna Scholarship, named after Rakesh and Mei’s beloved Golden Retriever is for Veterinary Medicine students who are currently enrolled in a veterinary school in the U.S.
About Rakesh and Mei Sarna
Rakesh Sarna has extensive industry experience in the hospitality industry and has gained valuable insights from his time spent working with Hyatt Hotels Corporation - a global hospitality company that owns, manages and franchises hotels and resorts. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer - International from 2007 to 2012 and Group President for the Americas from 2012 to 2014. From 2014 to September 2017 Rakesh served as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). Rakesh cultivates positive relationships with local communities, colleagues, and shareholders to help meet the objectives of the organization. Rakesh Sarna claims that formal post-secondary education is a vital component to personal and professional development and encourages young individuals to pursue their academic endeavors.
Mei Sarna is an undergraduate of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok and recently completed her Master of Arts in Global Affairs from the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs at Florida International University in Miami. Mei has extensive experience in the hospitality industry having spent close to twenty-five years in sales and marketing and service excellence disciplines in the United States, Oman, Russia, Switzerland, Thailand, and India.
For more information on the scholarship program, please visit https://www.rakeshsarnascholarships.com
