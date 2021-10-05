Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4700 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in the 4700 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 3:05 pm, the victim and suspect were involved in a traffic dispute at the listed location. An altercation ensued and during the altercation, the suspect pointed a handgun and fired shots at the victim. The victim and suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the below photo:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.