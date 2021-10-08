Ruth F. Stevens Set to Release Highly Anticipated Novel Stage Seven
Noted playwright, Ruth F. Stevens, is set to release her first novel on October 26th.
A romance with emotional maturity and true connection, delightful and touching.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following an acclaimed stage play, Ruth F. Stevens is set to release a novel adaptation of Stage Seven. The story follows Barbara Gordon, a sweet but uptight single mom, who falls for an older man at an Alzheimer’s facility where her mother—and his wife—are patients. Stevens tackles the intricacies of the plot, including the reality that many face when their spouse no longer recognizes them, in a touching, uplifting and at times humorous way that explores the many transformational forms of love—romantic, sexual, parental, sibling, and filial.
— Abbi Waxman, USA Today best-selling author
Stage Seven launches just prior to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s annual Awareness Month in November, when Stevens plans to donate fifty percent of the royalties to Alzheimer's related causes.
About Stage Seven:
Stage Seven releases on October 26 from DartFrog Books and will be available from all major retailers.
Barbara Gordon is a self-reliant, divorced mom, brilliant at managing her life with lists and spreadsheets. Lately, though, the demands of a teenage daughter, a manipulative sister, and a mother with worsening Alzheimer’s are more than she can handle. Then Barbara meets Jack, an appealing older man married to a late-stage dementia patient who no longer knows him. Jack and Barbara hold the power to make each other happy…but only if Barbara can break her long cycle of romantic abstinence. Funny, sad, and heartwarming, Stage Seven is about two people caught between love and duty, and the risks we take when we commit our hearts to family, friends, and lovers alike.
PRAISE FOR STAGE SEVEN
“A compassionate and moving novel about the lives we are living now. (Stevens) reveals the ways that Alzheimer’s challenges and changes who we are and how we love.”
-Marita Golden, author, The Wide Circumference of Love, an NPR Best Book of 2017
“If you’re looking for humor, love, and the strength of spirit to face heartbreaking realities head on, Stage Seven may just be the elixir.”
-Daniel Kenner, author of Room For Grace
“Stevens’ captivating story of Barbara’s roller coaster of desire, self-doubt, selflessness, envelope-pushing risk-taking, loyalty, and standing in her truth make this book a great read I enjoyed.”
-Dan Gasby, co-author with B. Smith, Before I Forget: Love, Hope, Help, and Acceptance in Our Fight Against Alzheimer’s
About Ruth F. Stevens:
Ruth is a resident of Torrance, California, where she lives with her husband, David Olson. Ruth served as a vice president at the international public relations firm of Burson-Marsteller in New York and Los Angeles prior to forming her own company, Stevens Communications. Since leaving agency work in 2017, Ruth has taken up creative writing—her real passion. Her theatrical works include the aforementioned Alzheimer’s dramedy Stage Seven, which was produced in 2018; and the futuristic dark comedy, Angry Snowbirds (previously called Instability), a finalist in the 2019 Garry Marshall Theatre New Works competition. Ruth is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America and the Women’s Fiction Writers Association.
