October 5, 2021

Governor Janet Mills announced today that more than one million Maine people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, achieving another milestone as the state continues to confront the Delta variant. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC), 1,00,500 people in Maine have received a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a final dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Maine is the fourth best state in the nation in the percentage of all residents who are fully vaccinated, with more than 68 percent of all residents – including children under 12 who are not yet eligible for a vaccine – fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Maine also continues to make progress in vaccinating younger people, with nearly 59 percent of youth ages 12 to 19 being fully vaccinated according to the Maine CDC.

Despite that progress, like other states across the country, Maine has experienced an increase in cases and hospitalizations driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. As of today, there are 177 COVID-19 patients in Maine hospitals, 54 of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 20 of whom are on ventilators. The Maine CDC reports that more than 85 percent of the people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since January 2021 have not been fully vaccinated.

“I applaud the more than one million Maine people who have rolled up their sleeves to turn the tide on this pandemic. That such a significant number of folks have gotten vaccinated is a testament to the willingness of Maine people to step up and do what’s right for themselves, their neighbors, and their communities,” said Governor Mills. “But, as we have seen over the last several weeks, the more dangerous and infectious Delta variant still presents a serious threat and has made it all the more important for Maine people to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and the best and fastest way to stay healthy and out of the hospital. If you are not vaccinated, please protect yourself, your family, and those who are not yet eligible for vaccines by getting your shot right away. These are the vaccines we were all hoping for, praying for, a year ago. Now we have them and we should take full advantage of them.” “Maine people should take pride in reaching this milestone in our ongoing fight against COVID-19,” said Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “But we can’t let up now. Unvaccinated people represent the majority of hospitalized COVID-19 cases in Maine today. If you haven’t yet rolled up your sleeve, we urge you to get vaccinated as soon as possible. COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, and widely available throughout Maine.”

The U.S. CDC percentage takes into account the number of people age 12 to 17 who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the number of people age 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and the number of people age 18 and older who have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no charge at sites across the state. For information on getting a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Maine.gov/covid19/vaccines or call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.