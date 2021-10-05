NOTICE OF RATE HEARING

A public hearing on proposed revisions of voluntary loss costs and rating values and assigned risk rates and rating values for workers compensation insurance as filed and requested by the National Council on Compensation Insurance, Inc. [“NCCI”], on behalf of insurance companies eligible to reference NCCI’s information for new and renewal business, with a proposed effective date of March 1, 2022, will commence at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, before the Commissioner of Insurance or his designee in the offices of the Alabama Department of Insurance, RSA Tower Suite 502, 201 Monroe Street, Montgomery, Alabama.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hearing will be virtual using an Internet-based service. The Commissioner, Alabama Department of Insurance personnel, and the reporter will be at the offices of the Department of Insurance or participating virtually, while representatives of NCCI will be at their offices out of Alabama. Attendance by members of the public in the offices of the Department of Insurance will not be allowed. Members of the public may log on by computer and see and hear the hearing. The link for joining and viewing the virtual hearing will be located under “Current News” on the home page of the Department of Insurance website [www.aldoi.gov] nearer to the hearing date.

The filing proposes an overall average decrease of 10.5% to the current voluntary loss cost level and an overall average decrease of 10.5% to the current assigned risk rate level.

Any persons so desiring may submit a written statement in favor of or against the proposed rating levels. Written statements may be directed to the Department’s counsel identified above. Written statements must be received by the close of business on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

NCCI is advised that the hearing will be transcribed by a court reporter and that the NCCI is responsible for reimbursing the Department of Insurance for the reporter’s appearance fee and cost of preparing the transcript, including reproduction of exhibits.