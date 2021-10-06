Submit Release
News Search

There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,445 in the last 365 days.

CRATIV Packaging Announces Launch of USDA Certified BioPreferred Packaging

CRATIV Packaging Logo - OUR PLANET, OUR HOME, OUR RESPONSIBILITY

CRATIV Packaging Logo - OUR PLANET, OUR HOME, OUR RESPONSIBILITY

Infographic highlighting advantages of plant-based sustainable packaging

Plant Based and Accelerator Product Comparison

Image of 3 plant based packages configured for edibles, prerolls and vapor cartridges

CRATIV Packaging: Plant-Based and vapor product configurations

CRATIV earth-friendly packaging is designed and manufactured in North America using a proprietary blend of renewable, plant-based materials.

Our interests are in partnering with our customers to drive and take action with environmentally focused packaging rather than simply talk about what “could be” for the industry.””
— Bill Ludlow
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRATIV EARTH
OUR PLANET, OUR HOME, OUR RESPONSIBILITY

CRATIV Solutions, Inc, a pioneer in sustainable, child-resistant packaging, is proud to announce the launch of our USDA Certified BioPreferred packaging. The new earth-friendly packaging is designed and manufactured in North America using a proprietary blend of renewable, plant-based materials to meet the exacting standards of the cannabis, THC, CBD and hemp markets.

CRATIV Packaging has committed to manufacturing plant-based and accelerated degradation products, while honoring our commitment to reduce and discontinue traditional plastic manufacturing.

"Products from CRATIV Solutions, Inc. are contributing to an ever-expanding marketplace that adds value to renewable agriculture commodities, creates jobs in rural communities, and decreases our reliance on petroleum." Said Vernell Thompson, USDA Biopreferred Program Analyst.

CRATIV PB (Plant Based) packaging standard offerings will be in black, white and natural colors, while offering the availability for direct printing and custom color options to enable flexible branding solutions. The new PB line has been engineered to enable pre-roll, edible, and flower producers to find the perfect aesthetic and configuration to bring their products to market in a more sustainable packaging format.

“CRATIV Earth” is our mission, and we consider it our responsibility to be environmentally friendly with our actions and products. Our motto is “Our Planet, Our Home, Our Responsibility”. We take our responsibility seriously and are continuously sourcing innovative materials and processes which will reduce the burden of plastic generated by marijuana packaging”, said CEO and founder Bill Ludlow. “Our interests are in partnering with our customers to drive and take action with environmentally focused packaging rather than simply talk about what “could be” for the industry.”

CRATIV is committed to our environment and to the sustainable packaging movement. Our team of engineers and product developers work tirelessly to create sustainable packaging that will drive the future of what packaging can mean to our home and our environment.
Plant-based products from CRATIV Packaging are available for order now. All products meet national CFR and ISO child safety requirements, while maintaining USDA-BioPreferred certification and meeting FDA standards for food-grade products.

About CRATIV Solutions Inc.
CRATIV Solutions Inc. (DBA CRATIV Packaging), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA, provides total premium packaging solutions and services. A full-service packaging company working together with our partners to deliver a high quality, environmentally responsible and child resistant packaging solution. CRATIV prides itself as an innovative team willing to go the extra mile to operate as Champions for Cannabis, partnering with our customers to innovate various packaging needs to meet the needs of the industry while supporting and leading productivity and sustainability initiatives. It is the action behind our words which defines us.

Links: For more information visit crativpackaging.com or find @crativpackaging on Instagram
Contact: Ashley LeCount (720) 651-9384, sales@crativpackaging.com

Ashley LeCount
CRATIV Packaging
+1 720-633-6460
sales@crativpackaging.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter

You just read:

CRATIV Packaging Announces Launch of USDA Certified BioPreferred Packaging

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.