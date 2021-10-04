Legislature validates Supreme Court’s redistricting extensions

The legislation ties the election timelines to the “state redistricting deadline,” a term defined as “the deadline established by subdivision (g) of Section 2 of Article XXI of the California Constitution, as modified by the California Supreme Court in Legislature of State of California v. Padilla (2020), 9 Cal.5th 867.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.