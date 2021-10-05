The Tennessee Department of Transportation Awards State Route 60 Improvement Project in Cleveland, Bradley County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – TDOT has officially awarded the project to improve SR-60 in Bradley County from the four-lane section north of I-75 to SR-306 (Eureka Road) to Summers-Taylor, Inc. for $53,992,362.20. The 2.9-mile project is scheduled for completion on or before August 25, 2025.

The project will widen SR-60 (Georgetown Rd. NW) from a two-lane roadway with roadside ditches to a five-lane roadway (two lanes in each direction with a dedicated center turn lane), add paved shoulders, curb and gutter, sidewalks, and street lighting. The design includes the realignment of SR-60 and several side roads to improve safety and sight distance throughout. In addition, the project will include the construction of a new bridge over Candies Creek and upgraded intersections and traffic signals at Crown Colony Drive, Villa Drive, Paul Huff Parkway, and SR-306. Three retaining walls will be constructed to accommodate the widened roadway and several major utilities will be relocated.

“Upon completion, this project will be a welcomed improvement for the nearly 15,000 vehicles that travel this route daily,” said Assistant Chief Engineer Joe Deering. “The additional lanes and widened shoulders will greatly improve congestion and safety while providing the infrastructure to support additional economic growth in the area.”

Work on utility relocations throughout the corridor is scheduled to begin immediately followed shortly by the construction of the new bridge over Candies Creek.

