Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Scott O'Neil

Scott and Brilliant discuss how we can stay present, live mindfully, and balance our time to help us live better lives.

Phone down, head up. Be where your feet are.” — Scott O'Neil

Scott O'Neil is not only a successful person but also very good at articulating the principles that he has used to achieve his success. Professionally, he's a best-selling author, an award-winning sports business executive, and a leader. He's the former CEO of Harris-Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, a 25-year tenured NBA, NFL, and NHL senior executive, and a Harvard Business School alum. He was a straight-A student, president of the student body, captain of three sports teams, and even president of the local National Honor Society, so he has been on a path of success for a very, very long time.In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Scott joins Brilliant Miller to talk about his book called "Be Where Your Feet Are: Seven Principles to Keep You Present, Grounded, and Thriving". These are not necessarily the conversations that executives in corporate America are having, but Scott is. And for that reason, he is very interesting. In this conversation, they cover many things related to not only achieving success but also living well. Scott is a great storyteller. As a heads up, there's one challenge related to gratitude that Scott issues you in this interview that Scott has found to help him live a good life. This interview lays the groundwork for how we can live mindfully, have meaningful connections with others, and balance our time to help us have good living.Topics Discussed:• Using sports to drive positive change• Making gratitude a constant in our lives ***BONUS INVITATION***• Phone down, head up – creating meaningful time and being more present• Living mindfully• Balancing time• What it took to get the book published• "Be where your feet are"; an essential key to good living.

