Union Agreement Ratified Between Members of TYT’s Bargaining Unit and IATSE
TYT celebrates this moment of progress and looks forward to continued collaboration with its employees and growing its relationship with IATSE
We were pleased by how the conversations transpired and are happy to have reached an agreement that we believe all sides are very happy with...”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYT (TYT.com) announced today the ratification of a union bargaining agreement between the company and IATSE by its employees who are members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, concluding negotiations that began in June 2020.
— TYT founder and CEO Cenk Uygur
TYT appreciates the value and hard work its employees bring to support the company’s mission to boldly pursue truth, challenge the establishment and drive positive change. With the ratification of an agreement, TYT looks forward to continuing to work collaboratively with its employees to achieve these objectives.
TYT’s Chief Administrative Officer Jack Gerard praised both sides for their handling of the negotiation process. “I'm proud that we were able to consider each other’s perspectives, listen to each other's needs, and find workable approaches that recognize the contributions of our team, while allowing the company to continue its focus shining a light on progressive values and driving positive change,” he said.
IATSE Vice President Michael Miller said, “We appreciate the cooperative way both sides worked together to achieve the common goal of reaching an equitable agreement. We look forward to inviting these new members into the IATSE and establishing a long-term productive working relationship with the company.”
For nearly two decades TYT has regularly highlighted the importance of worker rights, whether around issues of higher wages, workplace safety or union organizing. TYT has always supported workers' right to organize and is proud to be part of this progress. Providing a platform to amplify the progressive cause has been central to TYT’s mission and an attitude of collaboration by all team members has been instrumental in helping TYT become America’s largest progressive network.
TYT founder and CEO Cenk Uygur shared, "We were pleased by how the conversations transpired and are happy to have reached an agreement that we believe all sides are very happy with. We've always felt that we had an excellent relationship with our employees and we're looking forward to a long and positive relationship with IATSE as well."
