DNR accepting comments on environmental documents for proposed Nelson Slough Improvement Project

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments through Nov. 4 on an Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) for proposed habitat improvements and flood risk reduction to the Nelson Slough.

The project is proposed by the Middle-Snake-Tamarac Rivers Watershed District and is located near the city of Strandquist in Marshall County.

The Nelson Slough Improvement Project proposes stabilizing several miles of Judicial Ditch 19 and improving water control structures within Nelson Slough, including replacement of the 50-year-old outlet structure and increasing the height of the embankments.

Installing rock drop structures and flattening channel side slopes in strategic locations would improve slope stability and alleviate severe channel erosion that has occurred immediately upstream and downstream of the project site.

Upon completion, the proposed project would reduce potential flood damage to adjacent agricultural lands and public transportation infrastructure. The project would also provide more control over impoundment water levels, improving wildlife habitat at Nelson Slough.

Copies of the EAW are available on the project page.

Additional copies may be requested by calling 651-259-5723.

Hard copies of the EAW are available for public review at:

Crookston Public Library, 110 North Ash St., Crookston, MN 56716

Karlstad Library, 104 1st St. S, Karlstad, MN 56732

Greenbush Public Library, 224 Main St. N, Greenbush, MN 56726

The EAW was published in the Oct. 5 EQB Monitor. Written comments on the EAW must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 to the attention of Sara Mielke, DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division, 500 Lafayette Road, Box 25, St. Paul, MN 55155-4025.

Electronic or email comments may be sent to [email protected] with “Nelson Slough” in the subject line. People who submit comments will receive a copy of the decision document, which includes responses to comments.

Because all comments and related information are part of the public record for this environmental review, commenters' names and email or postal addresses will also be published and publicly available as they appear in the materials they submit.